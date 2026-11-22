Police apprehended the 23-year-old accused from the spot. The remaining six injured were discharged from the hospital.

In the early hours of Wednesday, a speeding SUV hit an autorickshaw and a group of pedestrians at Yudhishtir Setu in north Delhi’s Kashmere Gate area. Eight people were injured and two – Shahid Ali, 45, and Suresh Sharma, 46 – succumbed to their injuries on Thursday. The driver of the SUV was found to be intoxicated.

A police officer said that a court has dismissed the accused’s anticipatory bail and a hunt is underway to nab him.

Delhi Police has yet to arrest the accused who rammed his SUV into an autorickshaw on Wednesday. Initially apprehended and released on bail, he now faces non-bailable culpable homicide charges after two of the victims later died. He is currently on the run, police said on Sunday.

“A case was initially lodged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 281 (rash driving) and 125 a (causing hurt by endangering life) at Kashmere Gate police station. We had apprehended the accused, but he was bailed since the sections were bailable,” said DCP (North) Niharika Bhatt.

“A day later, two of the injured died. We invoked Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the BNS. We have sent teams to look for him. But he is on the run and even tried to get anticipatory bail. We opposed this and got the application dismissed,” the DCP added.

The accused, a resident of Ghaziabad, was also taken for medical examination after his detention and was found to be under the influence of alcohol, the officer said.

“All necessary legal proceedings are underway. We are questioning his family members as well,” said the officer.

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The officer said the accused had left his mobile phone and other electronic gadgets at his home, switched off, before escaping after bail, and that it is taking time to track his location.

Police said that, according to the probe, the accused was returning from a party on Wednesday and driving the SUV at such high speed that it even hit the bystanders near the autorickshaw.

Police said the SUV has been seized.