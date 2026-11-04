Behind locked gates, banned firecrackers sold openly at NCR warehouses despite SC curbs

The iron gates were shut, offering little indication of what lay behind them. But a knock on the door or a phone call to the warehouse owner was often enough to get them opened. Inside, traders were quietly selling firecrackers to customers who had travelled from across the National Capital Region (NCR), despite restrictions on their manufacture, storage and sale. The Supreme Court has allowed certified green crackers to be burst in Delhi-NCR only between 6am and 7am and 8pm and 10pm on November 7 and 8. (HT Photo)

On Tuesday, hours after the Supreme Court took note of an HT report exposing the open sale of conventional and unauthorised firecrackers in Delhi markets, HT teams visited six wholesale warehouses across Jhajjar, Pataudi and Bhora Kalan. They found that the trade was continuing through locked warehouses, secluded rooms and shops operating under the cover of other businesses.

At several locations, customers were waiting outside, while traders initially insisted that sales had stopped following the court orders. But once buyers explained what they wanted and spoke to the operators, the gates opened and transactions went ahead.

For regular firecracker buyers across NCR, such warehouses offer a way to purchase crackers in bulk, often at lower prices.

Also read: Supreme Court takes note of HT report on sale of firecrackers in Delhi, asks govt to act

Buyers travel to warehouses for wholesale prices Sachin Kumar, a resident of Sohna, travelled nearly 78 km to Jhajjar. He said he had first visited the warehouse last year, after being directed there from an outlet in Gadoli, Gurugram. “I discovered these warehouses last year. I purchased two full sacks of firecrackers then and found the prices considerably cheaper,” he said.

He said the sale was more discreet this year. “We were asked to park our vehicles a little further away because the sale was officially not allowed on Tuesday,” he added.

Such warehouses, often located in sparsely populated areas, have long served as wholesale outlets for retailers from Delhi, Gurugram, Noida and Ghaziabad. Some domestic consumers also travel to buy large quantities at wholesale rates.

At some locations, traders were reluctant to sell bombs and ladhis (string crackers) during the day, asking customers to return after dark, when police patrolling was thinner.

At multiple locations, operators told customers they could buy crackers openly between November 4 and 6, suggesting the reluctance to sell was temporary.

Also read: ‘Everything available’: Firecrackers sold openly in Delhi even as SC orders check, restrictions

Deepak Singhal, a Dwarka resident, said he learnt about the Pataudi warehouse through a friend. “There is a wedding in the family, and with Diwali also around the corner, we thought of buying firecrackers in bulk from Pataudi. While the comparatively lower prices were certainly one of the reasons that made us travel over 55 km,” he said.

Noida resident Rahul Yadav, who bought firecrackers worth ₹21,600, said he preferred loud crackers and was not concerned about restrictions on traditional varieties. “For us, Diwali means firecrackers, especially the loud ones. We have been bursting them since childhood. Nobody spoke about pollution back then, so why should we worry about it now? Diwali comes only once a year,” he said.

At the Pataudi warehouse, HT saw the owner telling customers to return after 5pm or come on Wednesday. “We are not allowed to sell firecrackers before November 4. However, we will let you all purchase firecrackers after 5pm today. We will open a short window for the purchases,” he said. He allowed some customers inside after they made special requests.

In Bhora Kalan, one establishment was operating under the appearance of a puja goods shop. Behind its ordinary-looking frontage, in a poorly lit room, firecrackers had been concealed.

Also read: PMC begins crackdown on illegal firecracker stalls ahead of Diwali

Supreme Court restrictions on firecracker sales and use The Supreme Court on Monday permitted the temporary sale of certified green crackers at designated locations in Delhi-NCR from November 4 to 6. Only products certified by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-NEERI) and the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO), carrying product-specific QR codes, can be sold. Conventional crackers, those containing barium and joined crackers such as ladhis remain prohibited.

The court has allowed approved green crackers to be burst only between 6am and 7am and 8pm and 10pm on November 7 and 8. The complete ban will be restored from November 9. In Haryana’s non-NCR districts, only certified green crackers are permitted, and can be burst between 8pm and 10pm on Diwali.

On Monday, HT reported that firecrackers were being openly sold in Delhi markets days ahead of Diwali, raising questions about enforcement as the Capital’s air quality deteriorated ahead of winter.

Also read: Supreme Court allows bursting of green crackers for 3 hours on 7-8 November

Authorities say they are checking for violations Pataudi sub-divisional magistrate Dinesh said five teams had been formed to check violations across rural and urban areas. “There is zero tolerance towards manufacturing and selling of banned firecrackers. Anyone going against court orders will face legal action,” he said.

Jhajjar deputy commissioner Varsha Khangwal said sub-divisional magistrates and Haryana State Pollution Control Board teams were conducting daily checks. “There is absolutely zero tolerance against the sale, manufacture and distribution of banned crackers and at unauthorised locations,” she said.

Gurugram police said on November 1 that three FIRs had been registered over illegal firecracker storage in the preceding week and 53 special teams had been formed to check illegal sale, storage and distribution until November 8.

On Tuesday, police said they had seized 328 kg of illegal firecrackers and arrested a suspect from Sector 15 Part 2. A case was registered under the Explosives Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Civil Lines police station.