CAQM expert panel recommends 15-yr plan to phase out petrol, diesel cars in Delhi-NCR by 2040

A 15-member expert committee constituted to suggest measures to abate vehicular emissions in Delhi-NCR has suggested phasing out all vehicles running on internal combustion engines (ICE) to zero-tailpipe emission vehicles by 2040, as per a report it submitted to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). The report argues for the need to bring vehicular emissions down to zero for reducing air pollution in the larger air-shed. (Sanchit Khanna/ HT Photo/ Representational)

The committee put forth electric vehicles as a solution, which will also reduce reliance on oil imports, and proposed timelines for gradual phasing out. It recommended phasing out BS-IV vehicles by 2030, BS-VI two-wheelers by 2035 and BS-VI four-wheelers by 2040.

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It also recommended stopping registration of ICE four-wheelers from 2031. For currently operational vehicles adhering to emission norms below the BS-IV standards, it recommended an immediate exit from Delhi-NCR, in line with the Delhi EV Policy guidelines.

Need to ring emissions down to zero CAQM said it has looked at the proposal and is reviewing it. “We have already ordered phasing out of light goods vehicles and three-wheelers based on this report. Other aspects are also being reviewed and considered accordingly,” said a senior CAQM official.

The committee, headed by IIT Madras professor Ashok Jhunjhunwala and having representatives from the ministry of road transport highways, the ministry of heavy industries, Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) and NITI Aayog, was constituted in December 2025 by CAQM.

The report, submitted to CAQM on August 18 and accessed by HT, suggests a similar plan across the Indo-Gangetic plain region, may be considered too, arguing for the need to bring vehicular emissions down to zero for reducing air pollution in the larger air-shed.