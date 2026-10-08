CAQM expert panel recommends 15-yr plan to phase out petrol, diesel cars in Delhi-NCR by 2040
The committee put forth electric vehicles as a solution, which will also reduce reliance on oil imports, and proposed timelines for gradual phasing out.
A 15-member expert committee constituted to suggest measures to abate vehicular emissions in Delhi-NCR has suggested phasing out all vehicles running on internal combustion engines (ICE) to zero-tailpipe emission vehicles by 2040, as per a report it submitted to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).
The committee put forth electric vehicles as a solution, which will also reduce reliance on oil imports, and proposed timelines for gradual phasing out. It recommended phasing out BS-IV vehicles by 2030, BS-VI two-wheelers by 2035 and BS-VI four-wheelers by 2040.
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It also recommended stopping registration of ICE four-wheelers from 2031. For currently operational vehicles adhering to emission norms below the BS-IV standards, it recommended an immediate exit from Delhi-NCR, in line with the Delhi EV Policy guidelines.
Need to ring emissions down to zero
CAQM said it has looked at the proposal and is reviewing it. “We have already ordered phasing out of light goods vehicles and three-wheelers based on this report. Other aspects are also being reviewed and considered accordingly,” said a senior CAQM official.
The committee, headed by IIT Madras professor Ashok Jhunjhunwala and having representatives from the ministry of road transport highways, the ministry of heavy industries, Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) and NITI Aayog, was constituted in December 2025 by CAQM.
The report, submitted to CAQM on August 18 and accessed by HT, suggests a similar plan across the Indo-Gangetic plain region, may be considered too, arguing for the need to bring vehicular emissions down to zero for reducing air pollution in the larger air-shed.
The plan also emphasises the need to enact “right to charge” laws across Delhi-NCR, to establish statutory rights for EV owners to install a 3kW, 7kW or 11kW AC charger at their parking spaces, including in basements, subject to compliance with established safety norms.
Increasing EV numbers
The report stated that of the active and fitness-approved fleet of 22.1 million vehicles across Delhi-NCR, EVs account for only 360,000 vehicles (1.6%), while nearly 57% of the fleet is BS-IV or older.
“More importantly, the emissions profile (the latest emission-factor made available by ARAI) is heavily skewed towards older vehicles: BS-I to BS-III vehicles constitute around 30% of the fleet but account for nearly 74% of particulate matter emissions, while BS-IV vehicles contribute a further 19%. In contrast, BS-VI vehicles constitute over 41% of the fleet but contribute only around 7% of PM emissions. This demonstrates that the quickest pathway towards zero tailpipe emissions requires prioritising the removal of older vehicles immediately, while giving a little more time for BS-VI vehicle removal,” read the committee’s report.
The committee said that phasing out of these vehicles in Delhi-NCR must not translate to moving them to other cities in the air shed region. “Mechanisms should be devised to prevent the transfer of high-emitting vehicles from Delhi-NCR to other highly polluted regions,” it states.
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To make the transition possible, however, the expert committee has argued for setting a clear transition timeline for new vehicle sales, giving consumers, OEMs, financiers and charging-infrastructure providers sufficient visibility to plan ahead. This includes providing scrappage incentives to switch to an electric vehicle.
For the winter season, specifically, the committee has proposed temporary restrictions, including a pilot for this winter, wherein BS-IV vehicles may be banned between November 1 and January 31 in Delhi-NCR.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORJasjeev Gandhiok
Jasjeev Gandhiok is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times, where he covers environment, climate change, the clean energy transition and wildlife at the National Bureau. Gandhiok has over a decade of experience in journalism and is based in Delhi. He has reported extensively on Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). This includes the region's air pollution woes, a polluted Yamuna and on urban wildlife still thriving in the region. He joined HT in October 2021. Prior to that, he had five-year stint at The Times of India in Delhi, where he also covered Delhi, with a focus on environment and wildlife. Gandhiok has covered some recent events around the Capital too, ranging from the farmers' protests, the northeast Delhi riots and the CAA-NRC protests, reporting from the ground on all of these. He also travels across the country to report on how environment and climate change impact everyday life, while also writing on endangered species. His reports in 2019 on toxic leachate from Delhi's landfills led to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) taking suo motu cognisance and ultimately asking the state government to start bio-mining to flatten and remove all three landfills in the capital. He also closely tracks the implementation of government policies on climate, renewable energy and environmental protection. His focus remains on impactful, public-interest journalism which explains how environmental decisions affect people's everyday lives.Read More
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