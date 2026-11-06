Chawri Bazar collapse: Contractors ignored workers’ warnings; 3 held

The contractors overseeing construction of the building that collapsed in Old Delhi’s Chawri Bazar on Thursday, killing at least two people, allegedly ignored workers’ warnings about poor-quality construction material and the structure’s inability to support another concrete slab, according to the first information report (FIR) registered in the incident. Police arrested three contractors in connection with the collapse early on Friday. Contractors ignored norms to keep construction costs in check, a survivor told police in complaint. (Sonu Mehta/ HT Photo)

Deputy commissioner of police (central) Rohit Rajbir Singh identified the accused as Siraj, Tajuddin and Furkan, all residents of the Ajmeri Gate area. They were arrested from Sirohi village in Faridabad’s Dauj tehsil. Their full names were not immediately available.

Contractors ignore warnings In his complaint, Firoz, a 37-year-old construction worker from Bihar who lives in Mandawali and survived the collapse, alleged that the contractors repeatedly ignored warnings about structural concerns, insisting that work continue because making changes would increase costs.

“We had informed the contractors that the lintel had not dried up and we cannot put another one... to support the lintel, more cement and wood is required... but they asked us to continue saying that the cost would increase,” Firoz said in the FIR read out to HT.

The FIR names Tajuddin and Furkan as accused and invokes sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 290 (negligent conduct with respect to constructing buildings), 125(a) (negligent act with respect to building) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Also Read I 3 contractors arrested after Chawri Bazar building collapse kills two

According to Firoz’s statement, the workers had been engaged by the contractors to carry out construction on the plot, measuring around 70 square yards. Three concrete slabs had already been laid. Firoz alleged that the existing slab was not strong enough to bear the weight of another and required additional cement and construction material for support. The contractors allegedly asked them to continue working.

The workers also attempted to bring the matter to the owners’ attention. “However, they said that the contractors were handling the construction work so we should tell them,” Firoz said.

The building, a G+3 structure in Gali Sitara near Chawri Bazar Metro station, collapsed in two stages around 9.30am on Thursday. The lintel of the third floor reportedly gave way during concrete work, followed by the collapse of the remaining floors within 15 to 20 minutes.

Two workers, Kishori, 40, and Sanjeet, 45, died, while two others sustained injuries.

No construction plan, Delhi Police's alerts The arrests come amid questions over how construction continued despite the building allegedly having no sanctioned plan and Delhi Police having alerted the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) about construction activity at the site nearly five months earlier.

In a letter dated June 15, the station house officer of Hauz Qazi police station had alerted the deputy commissioner of MCD’s City SP Zone about new residential construction spread over around 70 square yards at property number 4547-48 in Wali Sheesh Mahal, Ajmeri Gate, and sought action.

MCD acknowledged receiving the communication but said its subsequent inspection found the owner undertaking repairs advised by its maintenance department in April. In its inquiry, the civic body alleged the owner used the repair advisory as a cover to undertake fresh construction on the second and third floors without the requisite permissions.

The MCD inquiry report also flagged the property’s tax declarations, alleging that excess floor coverage had been declared with the intention of misleading authorities and claiming protection under laws applicable to older structures.