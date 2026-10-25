Delhi records October's lowest minimum temperature at 17 degrees Celsius after overnight rain
Among the weather stations, the minimum temperature was 16.7 degrees Celsius at Palam, 16.4 degrees at Lodhi Road, and 16.2 degrees at the Ridge.
Delhi recorded a drop in temperature on Sunday after a rainy night brought down the mercury across the national capital. The overnight rain also improved the air quality.
Delhi logged its lowest minimum temperature of the month so far at 17 degrees Celsius on Sunday, news agency PTI reported, citing the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Meanwhile, the maximum temperature was recorded at 31.1 degrees Celsius, it added.
Also Read | Delhi’s AQI remains ‘poor’; minimum temperature recorded at 19°C
Delhi temperature
The minimum temperature was 16.7 degrees Celsius at Palam; 16.4 degrees at Lodhi Road; 16.2 degrees at the Ridge and 17.2 degrees at Ayanagar.
The maximum temperature was 29.4 degrees Celsius at Palam; 31 degrees at Lodhi Road; 31.4 degrees at the Ridge and 30.8 degrees at Ayanagar.
Delhi received 4.4 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Sunday.
Also Read | Delhi sees a rise in temperature, AQI slips to ‘moderate’; clear skies predicted
Delhi AQI
The air quality improved slightly after the overnight downpour, the report noted. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 153 in the moderate category, according to the Sameer app. The AQI had stood at 167 at 9 am.
Eleven of the 54 monitoring stations registered 'poor' air quality, led by IIT Delhi at 245 and Alipur at 233.
According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good'; 51 and 100 'satisfactory'; 101 and 200 'moderate'; 201 and 300 'poor'; 301 and 400 'very poor'; and 401 and 500 'severe'.
Also Read | Delhi records month's lowest minimum temperature, AQI likely to turn ‘poor’
Delhi, weather air quality - Check IMD forecast
Notably, the weather department has predicted mainly clear skies on Monday, October 26.
The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to remain around 32 and 16 degrees Celsius, respectively.
Meanwhile, the IMD's air quality forecast noted that the AQI in the national capital was expected to deteriorate to the poor category from Monday to Wednesday, the report added.
(With inputs from PTI)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnushka Awasthi
Anushka Awasthi is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she covers politics, geopolitics, and major national and international developments. She holds both a Bachelor's and a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), New Delhi. Passionate about India's political landscape, Anushka believes that politics shapes every aspect of society, from public policy to everyday life. This drives her to deliver timely, accurate, and researched news that helps readers make sense of everyday developments. Before joining Hindustan Times, Anushka worked with the Zee News English website, reporting extensively on Indian politics and international affairs. During her tenure, she also wrote a range of interviews and analytical stories, focusing on key political and international affairs events. Her reporting is driven by a strong interest in journalism and a dedication to balanced reporting. She strives to present news with clarity and context in the digital era. She aims to ensure that readers stay informed about issues that matter. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys planning her next travel adventure to various corners of India, reading classical books, and binging sitcoms. A coffee enthusiast, she is always on the lookout for new places and experiences.Read More
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