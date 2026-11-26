New Delhi Stills from a video of the incident’s aftermath show the injured person bleeding. (HT) more

Two persons on a motorbike were assaulted with baseball bats and a hammer, and left bleeding by two occupants of a car in an altercation over the two-wheeler brushing against the car on Wednesday evening near the Sarai Kale Khan flyover in south Delhi, police said.

Police identified the victims as Vikram, 39, and Arun, 22, contractual employees with the Safdarjung Hospital. They were returning home at around 4pm, when the incident took place. They have both been admitted to AIIMS for treatment, officers said.

“On the way, a white Hyundai Creta bearing Delhi registration number allegedly touched their motorcycle. Following this, two occupants of the Creta got out of the vehicle and entered into a scuffle with the motorcycle riders. The accused persons allegedly assaulted Vikram and Arun with a baseball bat and a hammer, striking them on the head and causing injuries, before fleeing the scene,” said deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Vineet Kumar.

A case on charges of attempt to murder, robbery and common intention has been registered under sections 109, 309 and 3 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Sunlight Colony police station. Multiple teams have been formed to identify and nab the suspects, a senior police officer aware of the case said.

DCP Kumar said that the police control room was informed of the incident at 4.10pm on Wednesday by a passerby named Ankit Mavi. A police team reached the scene and learnt that two men were injured in the incident.

Police said the injured persons were immediately shifted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for medical treatment. Based on the PCR call, a daily diary (DD) entry was made at the Sunlight Colony police station. While Vikram is a resident of Shastri Nagar in Ghaziabad, Arun is a resident of Govindpuram, in Ghaziabad as well.

The officer cited above said that the exact sequence of events leading to the alleged road rage, the role of each accused, the nature of injuries and the motive behind the crime are being probed. Investigators are scanning CCTV cameras installed around the scene and the routes that the suspects may have taken after the crime to identify the vehicle and nab the suspects.

“Further investigations are on,” he said.