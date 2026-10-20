Delhi to build Yamuna huts where residents can celebrate birthdays, help clean river
The plan follows a campaign involving about 35,000 volunteers that removed 86.6 tonnes of waste from 70 riverfront ghats.
The Delhi government plans to set up “specialised huts” along the Yamuna riverbank where residents can celebrate birthdays while volunteering to clean the river’s ghats, water minister Parvesh Verma said on Monday, a day after a citywide cleanliness drive removed more than 86 tonnes of waste from the riverfront.
Verma said the initiative aims to build a stronger bond between residents and the river by encouraging people to combine personal celebrations with community service.
“We will create specialised huts where such events can take place. People can come and celebrate their birthday while spending some time with family volunteering for clean-up of the Yamuna ghats. When people bring their happiest moments to the river, they will never let it be dirty again,” he said.
Also Read | Delhi govt holds cleanliness drive for Yamuna at 70 ghats
The minister said he would lead by example by celebrating his birthday on the Yamuna ghats on November 7.
Officials said these huts along the Yamuna bank will be made with eco-friendly material like bamboo and the facilities will come up on cleaner ghats. “These will provide small decorated spaces with ambience to hold family functions. There are already eateries in some biodiversity parks developed by DDA. These huts will further bring more people,” an official added.
On Sunday, around 35,000 volunteers participated in a one-day cleanliness campaign along the Yamuna floodplains on October 18, clearing 86,600kg of waste from 70 riverfront ghats across Delhi, Verma said.
Also Read | Mass fish death in Yamuna’s cleaner stretch raises alarms
Addressing a press conference on Monday, he said the participants included 20,000 workers from various non-governmental organisations, 10,500 Bharatiya Janata Party members and students from 27 Delhi University colleges.
The drive cleared 76,755kg of dry waste, including plastic bags and religious offerings, along with 9,850kg of green waste and water hyacinth, he said. More than 250 Public Works Department maintenance vans, hundreds of Municipal Corporation of Delhi vehicles and specialised weed harvesters were deployed for the operation.
The 22km stretch of the Yamuna between Wazirabad and Okhla accounts for only around 2% of the river’s length but contributes substantially to its pollution load. Twenty-two major drains discharge into the river along this stretch.
Also Read | Two women drown in Yamuna while bathing at Delhi’s Sur Ghat: Police
Launch on October 22
Verma said Union home minister Amit Shah would launch or lay the foundation stones for river-cleaning projects, including 10 inauguration projects ( ₹2,827.11 crore) and 33 foundation stones ( ₹6,114.11 crore), worth ₹8,941 crore near Urban Extension Road-2 in west Delhi on October 22. The projects include sewage treatment plants (STPs) to be built by the Delhi Jal Board, household sewer connections for lakhs of homes and expansion of the city’s sewer network. Verma said 29 decentralised sewage treatment plants, stalled for years, would also move forward after hurdles related to land were resolved.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORParas Singh
Paras Singh is a New Delhi-based journalist with Hindustan Times, where he serves as Deputy Metro Editor. He reports on urban governance, the Delhi government, the Delhi BJP, water management, the environment, communities and city life. He joined Hindustan Times in 2021 after beginning his journalism career at The Times of India in 2016, where he covered civic bodies, the water and power sectors, and urban infrastructure. Over the last decade, some of his reporting has led to significant public impact, with investigations into environmental violations, corruption and illegal industrial activity contributing to multiple judicial interventions by the National Green Tribunal and the Delhi High Court. A graduate of St. Stephen's College, University of Delhi, Paras studied journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Having extensively covered the capital's evolving civic and governance landscape, his recent work increasingly explores Delhi's history, built heritage, urban evolution and the relationship between people and place, alongside continuing to report on governance and public policy.Read More
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