See, a bench on the rocks. Who puts a bench there? But then the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus is full of hillocks. This bench is partway up a great sloping sheet of grey rock, and is merely a pale slab resting on two stones. The bench is, as the Book of Matthew has it, “founded upon a rock.” Just to reach it, you have to pick your way over the loose stones and climb onto the rock. . A woman is sitting there with one leg crossed over the other. The man beside her is looking at his phone. Delhiwale: Marquez’s bench

Dear reader, do consider the benches of Delhi. Many are where you would expect them to be. And what citizens do with them tells you a good deal about our megapolis.

At the Mandi House traffic circle, just outside the beautiful Nepalese embassy, the rush-hour traffic goes round and round in the smog while a stone bench has quietly grown itself a forest of wild-looking leaves and little yellow flowers—see photo. Where better to read García Márquez, in whose novels a dead girl’s hair keeps growing and a trickle of blood finds its way through the streets to a woman’s kitchen?

On a grassy slope in Nehru Park, two men are sitting close together, in an embrace. Beyond them, a woman sits on a facing bench, head in hand, elbow propped on the backrest, a moleskine diary beside her. Space remains on the bench, yet her carefree posture claims the whole of it as her private space.

Sometimes, sitting beside someone is the whole point of a bench. In the Julia Roberts film Notting Hill, a park bench bears the dedication “For June who loved this garden, from Joseph who always sat beside her.” Delhi has such memorials in Sunder Nursery. Through the park’s “Dedicate a Bench” programme, people commemorate their loved ones. Bookseller KD Singh’s bench carries lines by Neruda. A lakeside bench recalls Vijay Tuli’s search for little pieces of his “beloved Kashmir.” Shakti Bhatt’s plaque says “You are here.”

In a Chirag Delhi village chowk, elderly men come to the benches to read the newspaper, play cards or doze off. This afternoon the card players are huddled on a striped mat on the ground. Right behind them stand two perfectly good benches, both vacant. After all, how is one to sit in a circle on a bench?

In posh Meharchand Market, the red bench is decidedly unposh, its back severely chipped and its arms covered with thick layers of dust.

On a Paharganj pavement, a heavily tattooed elderly foreigner is sitting with both legs up on a café bench that says “BOB DYLAN’S BENCH.”