Under Delhi Police’s SOP, the emergency officer of each police station must have a wireless set and a weapon, and the sentry should be armed.

A sentry at a Delhi police station is a police constable (male or female) posted on round-the-clock shift duty to guard the station entrance or lock-up.

An emergency officer at a Delhi Police station is a designated duty officer—typically a sub-inspector (SI) or assistant sub-inspector (ASI)—assigned to handle urgent incidents and immediate law-and-order calls on shift.

Under Delhi Police’s SOP, the emergency officer of each police station must have a wireless set and a weapon, and the sentry should be armed. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO/Representational Image)

With an enquiry ordered into how a suspect managed to stab five officials at Jama Masjid police station, two police officers familiar with the case said on Wednesday that an initial enquiry found the emergency and sentry officials were unarmed at the time of the incident, which was against the rules.

Mohd Nabeel, 30, who was called for questioning after his mother and sister alleged he would beat and harass them for money, visited the Jama Masjid police station on Monday and allegedly attacked five police personnel - two sub-inspectors, two head constables and an ASI. Police said Nabeel also managed to escape and was caught two hours later from the Chitli Qabar area, where he again attacked four more personnel and was shot at six times by Delhi Police.

The CCTV footage of the incident, seen by HT, shows several cops running for cover, and only a few tried to stop him with batons as Nabeel walked around the police station and attacked whichever policeman tried to confront him.

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A senior officer at the Delhi Police headquarters said that top cops have ordered an enquiry. “Several officers were on VIP security duty on Monday. The sub-inspector (emergency officer) should have been armed. The sentry was a female cop, who was also not armed,” the officer alleged.

The sub-inspector was severely injured after he was stabbed in the neck and the face. He was the one who had called Nabeel at the police station.

HT tried reaching out to the sub-inspector, who was injured and admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, but did not receive a comment by the time of going to press.

Top cops have also ordered an enquiry into suspected lapses in reporting the incident. “There was no PCR call. No wireless communication. The officials on VIP duty faced network issues due to jammers. A staffer then had to call ATO to inform seniors,” the officer said.

The enquiry will also look into whether wireless communication would have helped Delhi Police trace Nabeel sooner, as he was found just 2 kilometres from the Jama Masjid police station. According to senior police officers, Nabeel was traced with the help of informers and locals who shared details of possible routes.

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Police said they are looking into Nabeel’s suspected history with substance abuse and his family. “As per initial findings, Nabeel did have intimation that his family members were inside. He may have thought he was going to be arrested and attacked police,” the officer added.