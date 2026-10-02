Woman brought to Delhi on job promise alleges sexual assault

A young woman, whose age could not be verified immediately by the police, was allegedly sexually assaulted and harassed after being brought to the Capital by two men from her home town in Chhattisgarh on the promise of training and subsequent employment at a beauty parlour, officers aware of the matter said on Thursday. No arrest has been made so far in the ongoing probe.

A case was registered under sections 74 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the BNS, along with Section 8 (sexual assault) of the POCSO Act at the Desh Bandhu Gupta Road police station.

“The victim alleged that during her stay at different residences across the city, two men subjected her to inappropriate conduct,” a senior police officer said, requesting anonymity. “One of the key suspects is the son of a woman who originally facilitated the complainant’s accommodation and stay in Delhi.”

However, during the initial investigation, officers noticed discrepancies in the complainant’s date of birth as recorded in various preliminary documents. “We have reached out to the local police in Chhattisgarh’s Balrampur district to retrieve and verify her authentic school and municipal age records,” the officer cited above added.

Police said one of the accused men has been interrogated and bound down in accordance with legal provisions. No arrest has been made so far in the ongoing probe.