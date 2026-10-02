Woman brought to Delhi on job promise alleges sexual assault
A young woman, whose age could not be verified immediately by the police, was allegedly sexually assaulted and harassed after being brought to the Capital by two men from her home town in Chhattisgarh on the promise of training and subsequent employment at a beauty parlour, officers aware of the matter said on Thursday
A young woman, whose age could not be verified immediately by the police, was allegedly sexually assaulted and harassed after being brought to the Capital by two men from her home town in Chhattisgarh on the promise of training and subsequent employment at a beauty parlour, officers aware of the matter said on Thursday.
A case was registered under sections 74 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the BNS, along with Section 8 (sexual assault) of the POCSO Act at the Desh Bandhu Gupta Road police station.
“The victim alleged that during her stay at different residences across the city, two men subjected her to inappropriate conduct,” a senior police officer said, requesting anonymity. “One of the key suspects is the son of a woman who originally facilitated the complainant’s accommodation and stay in Delhi.”
However, during the initial investigation, officers noticed discrepancies in the complainant’s date of birth as recorded in various preliminary documents. “We have reached out to the local police in Chhattisgarh’s Balrampur district to retrieve and verify her authentic school and municipal age records,” the officer cited above added.
Police said one of the accused men has been interrogated and bound down in accordance with legal provisions. No arrest has been made so far in the ongoing probe.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHemani Bhandari
Hemani Bhandari is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times in New Delhi, where she reports on crime, policing, governance and social issues. With over a decade of experience in journalism, she specialises in combining on-ground reporting with evidence-based storytelling to examine the human impact of public policy, law enforcement and urban governance. Over the years, she has reported extensively on major developments in the capital, including crime investigations, civic challenges, protests, and issues affecting vulnerable communities. As a Special Correspondent, she focuses on producing exclusive investigations, enterprise stories and long-form features that go beyond daily news cycles. She has a keen interest in using public records, official data and field reporting to uncover systemic issues and present complex subjects in an accessible manner. A graduate of the Asian College of Journalism, Hemani believes in rigorous, ethical and evidence-based reporting. She is passionate about investigative journalism and continuously seeks to expand her skills in data journalism, open-source investigations and digital reporting techniques.Read More
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