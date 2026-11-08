11-year-old girl kidnapped from Gurugram rescued in Navi Mumbai; man arrested for rape

An 11-year-old girl, who was kidnapped from Gurugram on September 22, was rescued from Navi Mumbai on Wednesday and a 35-year-old man arrested for allegedly raping her repeatedly during her captivity, police said on Saturday. The 35-year-old suspect had allegedly posed as the girl's father while working at a Navi Mumbai hotel, police said. (Representational)

Police said the suspect had been living as a tenant in the girl’s family home for several months before allegedly kidnapping her.

The girl’s father lodged a complaint at Bajgherapolice station on September 24 after failing to trace her, following which an FIR was registered under Section 137 (kidnapping) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Investigators said the suspect had changed his mobile number and severed contact with his family and friends, making it difficult to trace him.

Also read: Minor girl sexually assaulted at crime branch office in Goa; female aide, cop booked under POCSO

Anti-human trafficking unit tracks suspect to Navi Mumbai The case was transferred to the anti-human trafficking unit on October 30. The team subsequently tracked the suspect to Navi Mumbai, where it rescued the girl and arrested him on Wednesday. Both were brought back to Gurugram.

A senior police officer familiar with the investigation said the suspect had started working at a hotel in Navi Mumbai and introduced the girl as his daughter.

The officer said the girl initially gave police a false name because the suspect had threatened her. She disclosed the alleged sexual abuse only after counselling.

The officer added that the girl’s medical examination had found evidence consistent with sexual assault.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said Section 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and provisions of the BNS relating to criminal intimidation and voluntarily causing hurt had been added to the FIR.

“The suspect was sent to jail after questioning on Thursday. The victim is being provided with medical assistance and required counselling,” he said.