Delivery executive killed after exposed highway safety pipe pierces him
According to investigators, Kumar was allegedly hit by an unidentified speeding vehicle, following which he fell on to the concrete crash barrier along the highway. The exposed end of a metal pipe fixed along the barrier pierced him, killing him on the spot
A 37-year-old delivery executive died after an exposed metal safety pipe on the Delhi-Jaipur highway pierced him following a crash near Signature Tower early Monday, police said.
The victim was identified as Ajay Kumar, a resident of Sultanpuri in Delhi who worked as a delivery executive in Gurugram and Delhi.
Police said Kumar was riding his motorcycle from Iffco Chowk towards Rajiv Chowk around 3am when the accident occurred.
According to investigators, Kumar was allegedly hit by an unidentified speeding vehicle, following which he fell on to the concrete crash barrier along the highway. The exposed end of a metal pipe fixed along the barrier pierced him, killing him on the spot.
A police officer said the hollow pipe, around three inches in diameter, had been installed along the concrete barrier as an additional safety measure to prevent vehicles from skidding off the highway.
“However, sections of the pipe and the metal plates holding it in place have either been stolen, come loose or been damaged over time. At several locations, the ends of the pipes are now exposed and pose a danger to commuters,” the officer said.
Passers-by who noticed the accident alerted the police control room.
Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said there were no eyewitnesses to the crash and no CCTV camera covered the accident spot.
“Police are checking footage from cameras at other locations to trace the vehicle suspected to have hit him,” Turan said.
On the complaint of Kumar’s mother, police registered an FIR against an unidentified driver under Sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at DLF police station, Sector 29, on Monday.
Police said Kumar’s body would be handed over to his family after the autopsy on Tuesday.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebashish Karmakar
Debashish Karmakar is a principal correspondent with the Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. He has a vast journalistic experience of almost 14 years of covering crime, court, power, transport, administration, weather and other beats while working across various organisations. He has been covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh, Palwal and other districts of southern Haryana for more than four and a half years. He has produced several breaking and exclusive stories while reporting from the ground where he maintains a strong presence on a daily basis. He writes news articles which are hard-hitting and accurate. With his strong bureaucratic sources, he frequently writes stories to expose the failure of the system forcing authorities to take necessary course-corrective steps. Besides crime, important convictions and court orders, he also writes on human-angle stories, on power issues and challenges faced by the residents on a daily basis in Gurugram and neighbouring areas. In the past, he worked for media houses like The Times of India, where he extensively reported on important government matters and daily proceedings at the Patna High Court. He has also worked in the electronic media and had done ground coverage on the Kedarnath deluge that wrecked Uttarakhand in 2013.Read More
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