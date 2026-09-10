DTCP acts against 13 houses in Sushant Lok Phase 1, South City-1

The enforcement wing of the department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Wednesday continued its sealing and demolition drive in Sushant Lok Phase 1 and South City-1, taking action against 13 houses amid protests by some property owners and deployment of a heavy police force at the sites, officials said.

The enforcement drive is being carried out following directions issued by the Punjab and Haryana High Court earlier this year and subsequently by the Supreme Court, DTCP officials said.

Amit Madholia, district town planner, said the demolition drive began at a house in Sushant Lok-1 where eight rooms, five toilets and a drawing room had been illegally constructed in the stilt parking area. “Multiple illegal constructions in stilt parking of houses were demolished using the earth mover machine. In some of the houses, multiple flats had been created in violation of rules, and these were sealed,” he said.

A building formed by joining two plots, where a 36-room guest house was being operated, was also sealed in Sushant Lok-1, he said.

DTCP officials said some property owners protested against the action but were told that it was being carried out in compliance with court orders and that owners had been given time to take corrective measures.

“The stilt area is only meant for parking vehicles, and nothing can be constructed there. Also, commercial activities are not allowed in houses. We appeal to all the property owners to voluntarily remove violations, as the enforcement action will continue,” Madholia said.

In South City-1, assistant town planner Divya Dahiya carried out sealing and demolition operations, DTCP officials said.

A 20-room hotel operating out of a house, a 32-room PG, a 39-room PG and guest house, and a 27-room guest house were sealed. Several illegal constructions in stilt parking areas were also demolished in South City-1, officials said.