DTCP acts against 13 houses in Sushant Lok Phase 1, South City-1
DTCP said property owners had been given time to remove violations and urged them to voluntarily comply as enforcement action continues.
The enforcement wing of the department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Wednesday continued its sealing and demolition drive in Sushant Lok Phase 1 and South City-1, taking action against 13 houses amid protests by some property owners and deployment of a heavy police force at the sites, officials said.
The enforcement drive is being carried out following directions issued by the Punjab and Haryana High Court earlier this year and subsequently by the Supreme Court, DTCP officials said.
Amit Madholia, district town planner, said the demolition drive began at a house in Sushant Lok-1 where eight rooms, five toilets and a drawing room had been illegally constructed in the stilt parking area. “Multiple illegal constructions in stilt parking of houses were demolished using the earth mover machine. In some of the houses, multiple flats had been created in violation of rules, and these were sealed,” he said.
A building formed by joining two plots, where a 36-room guest house was being operated, was also sealed in Sushant Lok-1, he said.
DTCP officials said some property owners protested against the action but were told that it was being carried out in compliance with court orders and that owners had been given time to take corrective measures.
“The stilt area is only meant for parking vehicles, and nothing can be constructed there. Also, commercial activities are not allowed in houses. We appeal to all the property owners to voluntarily remove violations, as the enforcement action will continue,” Madholia said.
In South City-1, assistant town planner Divya Dahiya carried out sealing and demolition operations, DTCP officials said.
A 20-room hotel operating out of a house, a 32-room PG, a 39-room PG and guest house, and a 27-room guest house were sealed. Several illegal constructions in stilt parking areas were also demolished in South City-1, officials said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhishek Behl
Abhishek Behl is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. With over a decade of experience in journalism, he reports on Gurugram's rapid urban transformation, covering the city's changing infrastructure, governance, and planning landscape. His reporting spans major civic agencies, such as the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Behl has reported on key urban development issues such as RRTS projects, metro expansion, road and highway projects, water supply, drainage, mobility, environmental concerns, land use planning, affordable housing, and the city's real estate sector. He closely tracks policy decisions, infrastructure implementation, and their impact on the city and its residents. He also covers regulatory action against illegal constructions, urban flooding, traffic management, and initiatives aimed at improving civic services and sustainable development. Behl has also written on political developments in south Haryana, focusing on elections and governance. His journalism is driven by fact-based reporting, ground-level coverage, and an understanding of the social and economic dynamics of Gurugram. Apart from work he is a cyclist and a cricketer and a resident of Palam Vihar since 2010.Read More
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