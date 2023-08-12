Gurugram: Three shops were gutted in fire after a transformer caught fire in Sector 28 on Friday night, said officials. Three shops catch fire due to short circuit in Sec 28

Police said the incident was reported from Chakkarpur on Friday night, and added that it took almost an hour to douse the fire. Officials said nobody was injured in the incident.

Pramod Saini, a local shopkeeper in Chakkarpur, alleged that they had complained that the transformer was very old and could not take the load. “The transformer used to make a lot of noise and often oil leaked from it. It was unsafe and a threat for the residents and shopkeepers,” he said.

Gulshan Kalra, deputy director (technical), Haryana Fire and Emergency Services, said that the incident took place around 9pm on Friday. “Within minutes, the transformer caught fire and there was a loud explosion. The transformer oil started leaking and spilt onto the road, following which the fire spread rapidly. Three shops located near the transformer caught fire,” he said.

Kalra said two fire tenders were pressed into service and to control the fire.

