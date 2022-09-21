Four assaulted outside ahata in Gurugram’s Sector 57

Police on Tuesday booked six men for allegedly assaulting a group of four friends in their early twenties outside an ahata (drinking place) in Sector 57. Police said the victims, who had gone to a party at the ahata, were admitted to a private hospital after the incident on Sunday.

Their statements were recorded on Tuesday but no arrests had been made so far, said police on Wednesday. Police said they were still checking the CCTV footage of the area to identify the suspects.

One of the victims, Vichtar Singh (20), a resident of Sector 69, alleged that on Sunday around midnight, an unidentified person came to their table at the ahata and started abusing them. “He was in an inebriated state and we all tried to calm him as there was no reason to abuse us. To avoid any tension, we all left the place and were going towards the parking when he again tried to intercept our way,” he said.

Singh said that he asked him to go away following which he called his friends and they started abusing them and hitting them. “They pushed us on the ground and hit us with empty liquor bottles due to which we suffered severe injuries in the head and all over the body,” he said.

Police said other people at the ahata came to their rescue and informed the police control room after which a team from Sector 56 police station reached the spot and took the victims to the hospital.

The victims complained against the suspects on Tuesday after they were declared medically fit by the doctors, said police.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that they have registered case against at least six men. “We are conducting an investigation to identify the suspects. The victims have confirmed names of four of them as they were addressing each other but we are yet to verify. We have also directed the liquor vends across the city to alert the police in case of any drunken brawl immediately,” he said.

A case under sections 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly) and 323 (causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimation) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Sadar police station on Sunday, said police.