Gurugram: Drunk man kills contractor inside mall premises after argument

Gurugram: A drunk 36-year-old man was arrested for shooting dead a 23-year-old man on the premises of ILD mall on Sohna Road in Gurugram Sector 47 in the early hours of Thursday, police said. The victim was identified as Wasim Khan, a resident of Gairatpur Bas in Sohna who was a contractor. The accused was identified as Deepak Kumar, who is also a contractor, police said. Wasim Khan. (HT Photo)

The incident was the fallout of an argument between the victim and his colleagues, who were contractors working at the mall, and an associate of the accused who operates a paan shop near the mall entrance, police said.

“A man named Manoj Kumar, who runs a paan shop outside the mall, got drunk on Wednesday night and picked a fight with a man named Niranjan (single name), a contractor who was carrying out construction and demolition work inside the mall. Khan was also a contractor working with Niranjan. He was killed by Kumar, an associate of Manoj Kumar, the paan shop owner,” said inspector Sunil Kumar, station house officer of Gurugram Sadar police station.

The incident took place between 1.15am and 1.20am when Khan arrived at the mall with his elder brother Sehwag and other workers to lift the construction and demolition debris. Manoj Kumar stopped the victim from entering the mall and asked him how he was taking the tractor inside without his permission, police said.

“Sehwag Khan pacified Manoj Kumar and left his tractor at the entrance. Later, Niranjan saw Kumar’s associate Priyanshu clicking the tractor’s photographs and raised an objection. A verbal argument broke out between Niranjan and Manoj Kumar. Khan and Sehwag Khan then drove their tractor inside the mall to load the debris,” he added.

Manoj Kumar then called four associates, including Kumar, who arrived on the scene in a Scorpio. Kumar shot at Sehwag Khan but missed, said police. He opened fire again and the bullet hit Khan in the abdomen and he fell on the spot, said police. The accused then fled the scene. According to police, Kumar has a licence for the pistol. He dropped his pistol at the scene while fleeing, and police have recovered it along with four empty cartridges.

Sehwag Khan and another worker rushed Khan to the Sector 10A civil hospital on a motorcycle but doctors declared him dead on arrival

Police arrested Kumar on Thursday evening. “Manoj Kumar and four of his associates are on the run,” he added.

Based on Sehwag Khan’s complaint, a first information report was registered against the accused under sections 103(2) (murder) and 61(criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act at Gurugram Sadar police station on Thursday.