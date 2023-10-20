Gurugram: Man shot dead after argument at Ramlila

A 20-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by two men following an altercation behind a busy Ramlila pandal late on Thursday night in Gurugram Sector 6 area, police said on Friday, adding that the suspects were apprehended. Police investigate the spot where the man was allegedly shot dead near a Ramlila Pandal in Bhim Nagar in Gurugram. (Parveen Kumar/HT PHOTO)

The reason behind the altercation is yet to be ascertained, said police.

The deceased was identified as Ashish Kumar, who worked as an assistant with a DJ in Gurugram. He was a resident of Valmiki Colony in Bheem Nagar, said police.

Kumar had gone to watch Ramlila with his friend, Karan Kumar, when the altercation with the two peole turned ugly. The suspects left the ground at the time but returned half an hour later. They called the deceased behind the pandal and one of them shot Kumar dead. His friend was watching the event at the time, police said.

“A police team took the injured to a private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead,” Mukesh Kumar, assistant commissioner of police said.

Police on Friday arrested one man and apprehended two minors from Delhi in connection with the murder. Officers said during questioning, the adult accused revealed that they had an old enmity with the deceased, and they shot him after the altercation at the Ramlila.

