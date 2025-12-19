Gurugram traffic police issue 423 challans in Grap-IV crackdown

The Gurugram traffic police have issued about 423 challans against motorists for flouting the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-IV norms, including failure to produce a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate or driving vehicles with emission standards other than BS-VI, official said on Thursday. They added that zonal officers have been directed to step up vigilance against motorists flouting norms. Zonal officers have been directed to step up vigilance against motorists flouting norms. (HT)

According to traffic police data, around 61 motorists with BS-III vehicles and 270 with BS-IV diesel vehicles were penalised in Gurugram between December 14 and 17, after the authorities on December 13 enforced Grap-IV in the National Capital Region (NCR).

Vikas Verma, public relations officer of Gurugram traffic police, said: “Around 92 motorists failed to produce a valid PUC certificate. Traffic police personnel have been deployed to inspect vehicles on expressways, especially during late night and early morning hours.”

Earlier, during the stage Grap-III implementation between November 12 and 26, around 209 BS-III vehicles, 1,099 BS-IV diesel vehicles, and 346 motorists without PUC certificates were penalised, officials said.

Deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Dr Rajesh Mohan, said: “Routine inspections are being conducted across toll plazas to ensure compliance with emission standards for heavy and large goods vehicles. Enforcement personnel have been instructed to remain vigilant, while also ensuring that traffic flow remains uninterrupted during these checks.”

According to the Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Act 2019, a penalty of up to ₹10,000 is imposed on motorists who fail to produce a valid PUC certificate, while the amount of penalty imposed in cases of failure to comply with emission standards is decided by the court, traffic officials said.

Earlier in November, around 120 traffic personnel across various toll plazas -- including Sirhol, Kherki Daula and Dwarka -- were deployed for strict enforcement of the Grap-III norms. “A similar arrangement has been made on the borders this time around to track vehicles, along with the help of the department of state transport and the Delhi Police,” Verma said.