Three booked for shooting at man in Gurugram Sector 8

Police booked three people for allegedly shooting at a man after calling him out of his house in Arjun Nagar, Sector 8 on Thursday night. According to cops, Nitin Taneja (32) sustained five bullet injuries to his chest, abdomen, waist and limbs during the incident which took place at 9.15pm. Taneja was first rushed to a government hospital in Sector 10 but was referred to a centre better equipped to treat him. He was then taken to a private hospital in Sector 38 where he remains critical.

According to Devi Dayal, Taneja’s father, the suspects arrived at their house on a scooty and fled right after shooting his son. The family members came out of the house after hearing the gunshots and found Taneja lying unconscious in a pool of blood. “Doctors told us that he sustained five bullet injuries and a few of his internal organs were damaged. The suspects called Nitin and asked him to come near a shop in front of our house,” he said. Dayal said that his son worked with him on his 37-year-old fruit wholesale business.

Based on a complaint filed by Dayal, an FIR was registered against the three suspects under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, and other sections of the Arms Act at New Colony police station on Friday morning. Inspector Dinkar Kumar, station house officer, New Colony police station, said that the motive behind the attack is still unclear. “Two of the three suspects are his friends. Their locations were raided but all of them are on the run. We are trying to trace and arrest them,” he informed.