Congress, SP campaign aimed at saving their families, not democracy: Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath held a ‘Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao’ (save democracy, remove anarchy) rally at Raj Nagar Extension in Ghaziabad on Thursday afternoon and attacked the Congress and the Samajwadi Party, alleging that their campaign’s aim is not to save democracy but an exercise to save their families. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath during a padyatra in Ghaziabad on Thursday. (PTI PHOTO)

Yogi Adityanath’s rally in Ghaziabad came in response to the Congress-led INDIA bloc mega rally held at New Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on November 1 where the Opposition parties protested against chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

“The Congress is lecturing us about democracy… It is the same Congress that imposed Emergency on the country in 1975. By making derogatory comments against constitutional institutions, the legacy of freedom fighters is being insulted. The Congress and its allies are not ready to understand this. If they win, it is their efforts. If they lose, the blame is on the EVMs,” Adityanath said during his public address.

The chief minister also said the Congress is out of power in a number of states like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Maharashtra, Bihar, West Bengal, and Assam, among others.

“People have rejected the Congress, and it has been rejected even before the SIR process. It is a laughable situation for the Congress, which wants to hide its incompetence by blaming the Election Commission, EVMs, and the SIR process. You must recall that they protested against the Election Commission on November 1 in Delhi. It was the same day when Sikhs were murdered in Delhi in 1984. Instead of acting sensitively, the Congress was celebrating at the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi,” Adityanath added.

He further accused the SP of toeing the Congress line and said the BJP will carry out more such yatras to expose the two parties.

“You know the history of the SP, which formed the government four times in UP. Riots, goondas, curfew, and crime were hallmarks during its rule. They were dangerous for the security of daughters and traders. The SP, which gave shooting orders on the Ram Bhakts, and the party that orchestrated big riots in Sambhal, Meerut, Saharanpur, Kosi Kalan, Muzaffarnagar, Mathura, and Bareilly—they are today lecturing on democracy. It is not their move to save democracy, but it is a move to save their families. The Congress and the SP are family-based parties,” Adityanath said.

Reacting to Adityanath’s statement, SP’s district president Faisal Hussain said, “It is not a rally to save democracy but a face-saving exercise against the shift that they have witnessed against themselves at the Ramlila Ground in Delhi on November 1.”

Congress national spokesperson Dolly Sharma said, “They are the party in power, and they are organising political marches while blaming the Opposition. They have made a laughing stock of themselves. The Opposition will seek answers and will not stop. The BJP already has a long list of unresolved promises on employment, poverty, education, healthcare, and others.”