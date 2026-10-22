Kanpur , A 37-year-old man was allegedly pinned to the roof of a car with his hands trapped in its rear window panes and driven for around 1.5 km before being thrown onto the road and run over by the same vehicle in Kanpur, police said on Thursday. Kanpur man run over after being pinned to car roof; 2 held for murder

Commissioner of Police Raghubir Lal told PTI that two of the three accused named in the murder case have been arrested.

The victim, Biru Singh Badauria, a salesperson with a food products company, was returning home after visiting a Dussehra fair when the incident took place in the Hanumant Vihar area on Tuesday night.

According to a complaint filed by his father, Ram Shankar Singh, the accused intercepted Badauria and assaulted him. When he tried to flee, they allegedly hit him with their car, pinned him to its roof with his hands trapped in the rear window panes and drove at high speed for around 1.5 km.

They then allegedly threw him onto the road and ran over him with the vehicle.

Badauria was initially taken to a private hospital and later shifted to Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital, where he died during treatment on Wednesday.

The family alleged that the attack stemmed from an earlier dispute between Badauria and two of the accused, Rajveer and Mewa Yadav, residents of Khadepur's Nai Basti.

The victim's brother initially lodged a complaint describing the incident as a road accident, following which a case was registered. The victim's father later filed a separate complaint alleging murder and naming Rajveer, Mewa Yadav and Pintu, according to Lal.

The police are examining CCTV footage and have recovered the vehicle involved in the incident, he said.

Rajveer and Pintu have been arrested, while efforts are underway to trace the third accused, Lal said, adding that further action would be taken based on the evidence.

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