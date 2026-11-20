Two pilgrims were killed and 27 others injured when a tourist bus carrying 32 passengers rammed into a truck on the Etawah-Kanpur highway near a roadside dhaba in Sikandara town in Kanpur Dehat district early on Thursday, police said. The bus driver is reported to have dozed off while driving, they added. The bus driver is reported to have dozed off while driving, leading to the accident. (For Representation)

The passengers, including 11 women and three children, were returning to Unnao after visiting the Khatu Shyam temple in Rajasthan. The bus was being driven by Aman of Unnao.

The deceased were identified as Ramanand Yadav, 45, and Krishanveer Singh, 50, both residents of Champapurwa village in Gangaghat, Unnao. Police rushed to the scene after receiving information and took the injured to the community health centre (CHC) in Sikandara. Ten of them were referred to the medical college in Akbarpur.

SHO, Sikandara, Dhirendra Singh said 20 people suffered serious injuries. Police took custody of the bodies and removed the damaged vehicles from the highway to restore traffic movement. Further action would be taken after a complaint is received, he said.