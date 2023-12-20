Arrested illegal immigrant turns out to be murder accused in Bangladesh

Navi Mumbai: In a bid to take action against illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, the police stumbled upon a wanted accused who fled the country after killing his wife in 2021 and illegally came to India. Rubail Anumiya Shikder, 29.

Acting on a tip-off, the police raided a flat in Panvel, where they found a couple and their 21-year-old son. “During interrogation, we found that they had no documents to show that they were Indian, and hence we detained them,” Anjum Bagwan, police inspector, New Panvel Police Station, said.

The trio were identified as Ameenur Rasool Shaikh, 41, his wife Kohinoor, 36, and their son Ibad Ameenur Shaikh, 21.

“The couple possessed a ration card, which we have forwarded to the tehsil office to verify its authenticity. In the ration card, there were names of two more boys which the couple told were their two other sons,” Praksah Pawar, assistant police inspector, said. “On asking about their whereabouts, they informed us that they had gone back to Bangladesh.”

Upon asking how they sent them back to Bangladesh, they revealed the name of another person who helped them and was in Gujarat.

The person was identified as Rubail Anumiya Shikder, 29, and was traced to Gujarat via technical investigation and nabbed by the police.

“With the help of a translator, Shikder was interrogated, and he revealed that in December 2021, he had killed his wife and was arrested by Gopalganj police in Bangladesh. He was released on a three-month bond and was supposed to present himself after the deadline ended, but instead, he immigrated to India illegally,” Bagwan said.

The police are now verifying if any of the four accused have any criminal background in India.

The four are currently in Magisterial custody. While the three men are in Taloja jail, the female immigrant is in Kalyan jail. They were arrested under the sections of The Foreigners Act, 1946.