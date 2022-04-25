BJP delegation led by Somaiya meets MoS

Mumbai A delegation of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmakers from Maharashtra, led by former parliamentarian Kirit Somaiya, met the minister of state (MoS)-Home Nityanand Rai and Union home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla in the National Capital on Monday to apprise them of the “deteriorating” law and order situation in the state in the wake of protests by right wing parties over the use of loudspeakers in mosques, the arrest of two independent lawmakers, husband-wife duo Ravi and Navneet Rana after they announced that they were going to chant Hanuman Chalisa prayers outside the state chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s residence in a bid to remind him of his “Hindutva” roots, and confrontations between Shiv Sena and BJP party workers over the weekend.

The delegation demanded that a special investigation team (SIT) from the home ministry probe a confrontation between Sena workers and Somaiya on April 23, in which at least four persons, including a former mayor of Mumbai, have been arrested and a first information report (FIR) has been filed against Somaiya’s driver for negligent driving leading to injuries among some Sena workers.

The Shiv Sena, which is part of the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition government, called the meeting a “ploy to defame Maharashtra”.

Breaking his silence over the controversy, the CM on Monday said that anybody could chant the Hanuman Chalisa prayer at his place of residence, but no one had the right to threaten the Shiv Sena. “If someone is resorting to dadagiri (bullying), we also know how to do it,” he said.

The delegation, which also consisted of four BJP MLAs — Mihir Kotecha, Parag Shah, Rahul Narvekar, Amit Satam — and BJP councillor Vinod Mishra submitted a memorandum which stated that Somaiya was assaulted by “70-80 Shiv Sena workers” with “stones, bottles and slippers”. The party leaders further said that the Mumbai police supported the attackers, who broke the window of Somaiya’s car and injured the former MP.

“The home ministry should probe the attack by setting up an SIT. The CISF should be asked to register an FIR [First Information Report] for the attack on the security personnel in the security squad of Somaiya and strict action be taken against the Shiv Sena workers involved in the attack,” the memorandum stated.

“(Union Minister of State for Home) Nityanand Rai assured the BJP delegation to take appropriate steps to stop abuse of power and assault,” Somaiya tweeted after the meeting.

Somaiya has Z-plus security —the highest category of security cover — of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel. He had earlier written to the ministry of home affairs to review his security arrangement after he claimed he was attacked by Sena workers in Pune in February.

Former Mumbai mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar was among four persons arrested and later released on bail, on Monday in connection with the attack which took place on Saturday after Somaiya visited lawmakers, parliamentarian from Amravati Navneet Rana and Badnera legislator Ravi Rana, at a suburban police station shortly after their arrest. The Ranas had announced that they will chant prayers outside Matoshree, the CM’s residence, following which Shiv Sena workers gathered in large numbers outside their home, and the CM’s home. Though the duo later rescinded the plan, the police arrested both under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including section 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion … and acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony).

Navneet Rana wrote to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on Sunday stating that her arrest was illegal and alleged “inhuman treatment” while in police custody. The two are in judicial custody for 14 days and a sedition charge has been slapped against them.

Former chief minister and current leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis wrote to Bhalla that there was a complete collapse of law and order in the state, and that the ruling coalition parties were misusing the police.

“The Mumbai police, which is one of the best police forces in the country, is being used as servants by the ruling MVA government. The police have not taken the incident of the attack on Somaiya, who enjoys Z-plus category security seriously, and in fact, have indirectly justified it. No action has been taken against the attackers for political reasons. In the wake of the deteriorated law and order situation, the breach of fundamental rights of the Opposition and the anarchy-like situation in the state, the home department is requested to take immediate steps.”

In a press conference at the party office in Nariman Point on Monday evening, Fadnavis said: “BJP leaders were murdered in the West Bengal and Kerala and a similar situation prevails in Maharashtra. Kirit Somaiya was attacked thrice, there was a life-threatening attack on [BJP party leader] Mohit Kamboj two days ago. All this has been happening on the directions of the office of the Chief Minister.”

The former CM also said that Navneet Rana was ill-treated by the police while she was in custody on Saturday. “She was denied access to the drinking water and the washroom. She was abused by the police referring to her caste. Such treatment of a woman prisoner is unacceptable. A formal complaint has been made by her to the speaker of Lok Sabha.”

Sena leader and parliamentarian Sanjay Raut countered the BJP’s allegations stating that if the Centre should examine the situation in Uttar Pradesh where 17 rape cases have been registered in the past three months alone to determine where President’s Rule should be applied. Raut said that the Maharashtra BJP leaders should have first met the CM, Uddhav Thackeray or state home minister, Dilip Walse Patil to raise any issue over the law and order condition in the state. “If they were dissatisfied with the action, then they could meet the Union home minister or home secretary,” Raut said, calling this “a ploy” to “defame Maharashtra”.

“I do not know who went [to meet the union home secretary]. A delegation of some leaders might have gone; somebody bled a little so they are demanding Presidents’ rule in Maharashtra. What has happened in Maharashtra?” Raut asked. “Uttar Pradesh saw 17 rapes and murders in the last three months. So, will you impose the Presidents’ rule there? Law and order is a state subject. [Chief Minister] Yogi ji will handle it; he is capable. In Maharashtra, work is going on under the leadership of Uddhav ji [Thackeray]. Some people run to Delhi and defame Maharashtra,” Raut said.

Speaking to media persons in Delhi about the FIR registered against his driver, for injuring Sena workers by driving into them, Somaiya claimed that the “bogus” complaint was filed on the behest of Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey. “Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey gave orders to file a bogus complaint against the attack on me. Such ‘mafia-giri’ happened under his direction. I have given proof [to union home ministry]... The IPS officer is cheating, and we have demanded that he must be probed by the Department of Policy and Personnel,” he said.

“Sanjay Pandey is a capable officer. He is an impartial and honest officer. Therefore, such allegations should not be levelled on good officers,” Raut countered Somaiya’s claim.

BJP national general secretary CT Ravi on Monday said that Sena, a long-time BJP ally that broke ties with the saffron party in 2019 following the assembly poll results, is going against its founding Hindutva tenets.

“The late Bal Thackeray’s soul must be crying. The new Shiv Sena is going against Hindutva. Would they have been able to say no to reciting the prayer had Bala Saheb been there?” he asked.