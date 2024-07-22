BJP targeting me, will cost them dear: Jarange-Patil

Antarwali Sarati: Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil, who is on a fresh indefinite hunger strike in Antarwali Sarati in Jalna, said that the state government and BJP had hatched a conspiracy to defame him or jail him before the assembly polls, and this was evident from the statements given by party leaders. He said that if this continued, the Maratha community would vote for the Shiv Sena led by chief minister Eknath Shinde or the NCP led by Ajit Pawar but would ensure that BJP candidates were defeated. On the second day of his indefinite strike, Jarange-Patil, in an interview to HT, said that the BJP, under the leadership of deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, was acting against the Maratha community (Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

On the second day of his indefinite strike, Jarange-Patil, in an interview to HT, said that the BJP, under the leadership of deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, was acting against the Maratha community. “BJP leader Pravin Darekar and a few other Maratha leaders from the party had been trying to derail our agitation like they did the silent march in 2017,” he said. “Darekar has been targeting me at the behest of Fadnavis. But it will cost them dear. In an internal assessment meeting in Pandharpur, BJP leaders themselves have expressed the fear of 65 to 79 of their MLAs being defeated. It is because of the anger among Marathas towards their policies.”

The activist said that BJP leaders had laid a trap for him and the Maratha community. “Fadnavis constituted an SIT against me and registered fake cases against Maratha protesters even as police officials responsible for the lathi charge have been promoted,” he said. “The cases will be raked up before the elections. They will use fake videos and recordings to defame me. There is a threat to my life, and they could jail me. But the Maratha community should keep the fight going, even if I am not around.”

Jarange-Patil said that the decision to contest the assembly elections as a community would be taken after due deliberation with Marathas. “I am not favouring or opposing any party,” he said. “I have criticised Sharad Pawar and other opposition leaders. I have nothing to do with any political party. I am fighting only for the Maratha reservation cause.”

When asked about OBC organisations’ silent march announced from Monday, Jarange-Patil said that the community had been instigated by the government. “Fadnavis and Bhujbal are behind the OBC rallies, as they want our two communities to come face to face and a subsequent outbreak of riots,” he said. “It will help them in retaining power. They have been doing all this for the sake of power. OBC leaders and organisations should understand the conspiracy behind it. We have nothing against the OBCs and they should take a considerate stand instead of clashing with us.”

Jarange-Patil said he had begun a hunger strike to push for nine demands of his that were not fulfilled by the government despite assurances. “The Marathas will once again march to Mumbai,” he said. “The date will be announced on July 29.” The activist has announced the second phase of the peace march between July 7 and 13 in western Maharashtra to galvanise community members from the region.

When asked whether the fresh protest would impact the elections as had happened in Marathwada in the Lok Sabha polls, the activist said, “It will be evident. I have appealed to Marathas to demonstrate their strength to the political dispensation. We will show our might in the assembly polls in western Maharashtra.”

BJP leader Pravin Darekar recently criticised Jarange-Patil, saying that the activist had taken leave of his senses on account of the dwindling support to his agitation. “He does not care about the community; all he wants is to hog the limelight. We will expose his cheap tactics in public,” Darkar said. Fadnavis on Sunday said that he would not comment on Jarange-Patil but the BJP had always been in favour of reservation to poor Marathas and had repeatedly given it.