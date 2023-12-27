CIDCO plans 14,321 cr infra projects in NAINA in 2024

PANVEL BJP MLA from Panvel Prashant Thakur addressing the meeting on December 24. (HT PHOTO)

CIDCO has planned infrastructure projects worth ₹14,321 cr in the new year in NAINA region where the projects have been delayed for years. Meanwhile, the BJP has come out support of the project while assuring the villagers that they shall take up their concerns with the government and protect their interests. It has lambasted the opposition for attempting to derail the project for vested interests.

The CIDCO assurance on the projects came at a public meeting organized by BJP in Panvel on Sunday, to create awareness on NAINA project. The meeting was addressed by Panvel BJP MLA Prashant Thakur and Uran independent MLA Mahesh Baldi who supports the BJP apart from CIDCO officials.

Speaking at the meeting NAINA chief planner Ravindra Mankar stated, “We have prepared packages for integrated road network that includes roads, storm water, water supply, sewer, electrical ducts etc. and also for connecting these networks with each other with road widths of 20 m to 30m. There are also major structures with 45 m and 60 m roads with the electrical works. These will be done in the areas where Town Planning Scheme have been approved.”

Informed Mankar, “The plan is such that every land allotted will get a road next to it. CIDCO has taken the responsibility of aggregating land and developing all infrastructure. We will ensure that the villagers benefit the most from the development.”

Stated NAINA public relations officer Mohan Ninawe, “The total cost of the projects planned is estimated at ₹14,321 cr. This includes ₹4,297 cr for immediate implementation with ₹10,024 cr for subsequent implementation.”

He added, “The tendering process for the projects to be implemented immediately will be done in January 2024 with the work being awarded in February. The actual work will start in March.”

BJP MLA from Uran Mahesh Baldi (HT PHOTO)

Addressing the meeting Prashant Thakur said, “One has to understand that of the 60% land that CIDCO will get, it will develop infrastructure on the 45% area and only the remaining 15% will be used for financing the projects.”

He added, “We will raise issues of villagers getting prime area plots along bigger roads. We will also ensure that no villager loses his house due to the project. There may be a few instances of some houses outside villages that may be required for main roads. In such cases we will ask for market price to be paid to the owner and we should ensure that the development work doesn’t stop.”

Stated Thakur, “We will also ensure that the villagers get contracts of the works that are taken up by NAINA.”

Castigating the opposition leaders he said, “I have seen social media posts of the final rites being conducted of both MLAs claiming we are enemies of villagers. I have been an MLA for 14 years now because the villagers have repeatedly ensured my win and their interest is my priority.”

He added, “People who are responsible for duping people, in banks scams are making allegations while we are the ones who managed to get people their money back.”

Said Baldi, “It is not that we have to trust CIDCO blindly. We will act as a bridge between the villagers and CIDCO. We will try to get a 50:50 ratio in the scheme. CIDCO is ours, government is ours and hence we shall ensure that issues like development charges are sorted out.”

He added, “The opposition is misleading the villagers and resorting to agitations only for publicity purpose. They are scaring tribals and villagers into believing that they will lose their houses. We are the ones who are holding regular meetings with chief minister and the officials concerned. We will not let one house be demolished.”

BJP MLAs assure villagers of support, lambast opposition , NAINA awareness meet at Panvel in Navi Mumbai, India, on Sunday, December 24, 2023. (Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO)

NAINA project and objections

The state government’s Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA) project comprises 174 villages located within 25 km radius of the Navi Mumbai airport and is spread over 371 sq km.

The scheme proposes land pooling by villagers wherein CIDCO, the Special Planning Authority for the project, gets to keep 60% of the land for infrastructure development and the PAPs get the remaining 40% with 2.5 FSI. CIDCO does not have to pay any monetary compensation to the villagers.

Planned 10 years back, NAINA has faced opposition from a section of villagers over the years who have opposed land pooling sans any compensation. Farmers’ body NAINA Prakalp Badhit Shetkari Utkarsh Samiti, which includes several MVA leaders, has staged several protests demanding cancellation of NAINA scheme and inclusion of the region under the new UDCPR..

An indefinite fast protest was initiated by villagers in Turmale village of Panvel with slogans of `Shetkari Bachao NAINA hatao’ earlier this month. The BJP meeting was held to counter the protests.