In Maharashtra politics, the fiercest rivals now are Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and chief minister Eknath Shinde. The two politicians don’t see eye to eye and as the assembly elections come closer, they are leaving no stone unturned to try and finish each other off politically. In fact, both have the same political ambition: to be the chief minister of Maharashtra one more time. Divided by rivalry, united in ambition

The ambition of both Thackeray and Shinde is a hot topic of discussion in political circles. As the opposition coalition Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has begun seat-sharing talks for the assembly elections, Thackeray’s close aides insist that he should be declared the chief ministerial candidate of the MVA. Thackeray also tested waters for the same when he visited Delhi earlier this month to meet top Congress leaders.

On the other side of the political divide, Shinde’s Shiv Sena is keen to project him as the chief ministerial face. Shinde is also said to have tapped this possibility during his Delhi visits.

However, both are facing the same problem: Their allies do not agree with them.

In Thackeray’s case, Congress is insisting that the top post should go to the party with the maximum seats. NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, who had suggested Thackeray’s name for the top job when the MVA government was formed in 2019, has not supported Shiv Sena (UBT) demand so far.

In the ruling alliance, BJP has given a cold shoulder to Shinde. As long as, the third partner, NCP, is concerned, the party is busy promoting Ajit Pawar as the future chief minister.

A senior BJP politician, meanwhile, shared a joke doing the rounds in political circles. In 2019, the saffron alliance was broken over the issue of chief minister not being given to Shiv Sena. Following it, Maharashtra saw major political upheavals in past five years but ironically all through this time, the chief ministership remained with the Shiv Sena—Thackeray for the first two and a half years and Shinde for the remaining half!

Saunik’s next move?

With senior IAS officer I S Chahal appointed additional chief secretary (home) last week, there have been speculations if chief secretary Sujata Saunik would opt for the State Election Commissioner’s post which is falling vacant next month. If that happens, Chahal would be a top contender for the post of chief secretary. The post of home secretary is anyway considered just a step away from the top post in state administration.

Saunik has not filed the application for the SEC post yet. She would get a longer tenure there if she opts for it.

While chief minister Eknath Shinde is keen to see Chahal as the next chief secretary, some of his cabinet colleagues from BJP and NCP are wondering whether replacing Saunik with a male officer, even before she completes one year in office, would go contrary to the alliance government’s attempt to woo women voters especially as the alliance government took credit for appointing her as the first chief secretary of the state. If Saunik doesn’t opt for the SEC post, she can continue as chief secretary till mid-2025.

Two Pawar family scions criss-crossing Baramati

Two young members of the Pawar family from rival camps have been criss-crossing the Baramati area, leading to speculations that they may jump into the electoral fray soon. Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar’s son Jay and his nephew Yugendra have been travelling across the assembly segment, attending various programmes and meeting villagers. Following Ajit Pawar’s remarks earlier this month that he may not contest from Baramati, there have been speculations that Jay could contest the assembly election from the constituency that has been electing his father since 1991. On the other hand, Yugendra who sided with Sharad Pawar following the split in the family and campaigned for his aunt Supriya Sule in Lok Sabha polls, has been visiting every village of the constituency to thank the people. He is also being seen as a probable candidate of NCP (SP) opposite Ajit or Jay in Baramati assembly segment. The family drama in Baramati seems to be far from over.

Not on the same page?

Ahead of the Maharashtra bandh called by the MVA, the three parties didn’t seem to be on the same page. Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress made their announcements separately instead of the coalition partners doing it together. Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray called a press conference alone and announced that the bandh would be in force till 2 pm. As the High Court ruled that the Bandh would be “unconstitutional”, Sharad Pawar appealed to his alliance partners through social media to withdraw the bandh call after which Congress leaders spoke with him and announced their protest plan. Is all not well within the MVA?