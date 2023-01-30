Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Man beats up state bus driver, arrested

Man beats up state bus driver, arrested

mumbai news
Published on Jan 30, 2023 11:38 PM IST

ByMegha Sood

Mumbai: A 36-year-old insurance agent was arrested on Sunday evening for allegedly beating a state transport (ST) bus driver in a road rage incident.

The man – identified as Saraf Ali Malik – was travelling with his wife on a two-wheeler when the incident happened near the Nalasopara East-West connector bridge.

The couple was returning to their house and when their vehicle reached the foot of the bridge, Malik noticed an ST bus was overtaking them, assistant police inspector Shyam Apet said, adding, “Malik told us that just after the vehicle went past them, the driver peeped outside of his window and had spit outside.”

“The spit landed on his wife’s feet and her saree,” he said. “Seeing this, Mailk got agitated and intercepted the vehicle at the other end of the bridge.”

Malik then confronted the driver – identified as Manmat Vyavhare – and started beating him. Vyavhare, 43, tried to resist the assault when Malik held him by his collar and tore off his shirt. Mailk then punched him until his nose began bleeding.

Some passengers of the bus, who were witnesses of the incident, called up the police emergency number and reported the incident. “We then reached the spot and detained Malik immediately. After recording the statements of the driver, we have arrested Malik on the charge of assault,” said Apet.

The officer further said that Vyavhare had been admitted to the hospital as he suffered injuries and some wounds on his chest and face.

