Man crushed under truck while dodging potholes
Mumbai A 55-year-old cyclist lost his life after he fell on a pothole-ridden road while trying to negotiate his way, and was subsequently crushed under the rear wheels of a container. The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon near Kudus village on the Wada Bhiwandi Road. The deceased, Sayeed Abdul Pathan, was a scrap dealer. Cops at Kudus police station have registered a case, while further investigations are on.
On Tuesday Sayeed was on his way to the market, riding towards Wada Taluka. The entire stretch is pothole-ridden, making it difficult for motorists, especially two-wheeler riders, to keep control of their vehicles. Eyewitnesses said Sayeed fell failing to negotiate one of the potholes. He landed on his right side and his head was crushed under the rear wheels of the approaching container, killing him on the spot.
This, incidentally, is the most used stretch of the Wada Bhiwandi Highway, and locals claim it is worse than a village road.
Kudus police station cops reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem. The container driver has been booked and a case of rash driving has been registered against him.
Caption: Condition of the road and the deceased lying in the pool of blood
