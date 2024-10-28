Mumbai: The NCP on Sunday announced four candidates for the upcoming assembly polls – Vijay Singh Pandit from Georai, Sachin Patil from Phaltan, Dilipkaka Bankar from Niphad and Kashinath Date from Parner. The party had, on October 23 and 25, declared 45 candidates, which has now gone up to 49. NCP, MNS release new lists

The MNS also released a list of 32 candidates on Sunday. Juilee Shende, who quit Shiv Sena (UBT) after being refused a ticket, has been fielded from Vile Parle. Other names in the list included Yogesh Chile from Panvel, Shivshankar Lagar from Khamgaon, Mallinath Patil from Akkalkot, Nagesh Paskanti from Solapur City, Madhya Amit Deshmukh from Jalgaon, Jamod Bhayyasaheb Patil from Mehkar, Rupesh Deshmukh from Gangakedhe Shekhar Dunde from Umred, Balasaheb Pathrikar from Fulambri Rajendra Gapat from Paranda Devdutt More from Osmanabad (Dharashiv) Sagar Dudhane from Katol Someshwar Kadam from Beed Faisal Popere from Srivardhan Yuvraj Yeddre from Radhanagari.