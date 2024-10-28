Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Oct 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

NCP, MNS release new lists

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 28, 2024 08:08 AM IST

The NCP and MNS on Sunday announced 4 and 32 candidates, respectively, for the upcoming assembly polls

Mumbai: The NCP on Sunday announced four candidates for the upcoming assembly polls – Vijay Singh Pandit from Georai, Sachin Patil from Phaltan, Dilipkaka Bankar from Niphad and Kashinath Date from Parner. The party had, on October 23 and 25, declared 45 candidates, which has now gone up to 49.

NCP, MNS release new lists
NCP, MNS release new lists

The MNS also released a list of 32 candidates on Sunday. Juilee Shende, who quit Shiv Sena (UBT) after being refused a ticket, has been fielded from Vile Parle. Other names in the list included Yogesh Chile from Panvel, Shivshankar Lagar from Khamgaon, Mallinath Patil from Akkalkot, Nagesh Paskanti from Solapur City, Madhya Amit Deshmukh from Jalgaon, Jamod Bhayyasaheb Patil from Mehkar, Rupesh Deshmukh from Gangakedhe Shekhar Dunde from Umred, Balasaheb Pathrikar from Fulambri Rajendra Gapat from Paranda Devdutt More from Osmanabad (Dharashiv) Sagar Dudhane from Katol Someshwar Kadam from Beed Faisal Popere from Srivardhan Yuvraj Yeddre from Radhanagari.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //