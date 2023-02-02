Panvel gangrape: One held, accomplice still at large

Navi Mumbai: A railway porter has been arrested on charges of gangraping a 20-year-old bar worker while his accomplice is still at large.

The victim, a resident of Karanjade village in Panvel, was waiting for an auto when the duo told her that they have an auto and was parked at a distance and forced her to accompany them to a dilapidated building, where they sexually assaulted her. The arrested accused has been identified as Avinash Chavan (22) and the absconder is Suraj Devde alias Wakdya.

The victim, who is from West Bengal, works in a bar at Khopoli. After leaving the bar around 1 am on Saturday, the victim went to Panvel to have dinner with a friend. She was later waiting for an auto to return home. It’s here that the two accused, who were said to be drunk, approached her, allegedly took her to a dilapidated building and raped her.

“With the help of the CCTV footage, we identified the accused and nabbed one of them while the other is absconding,” said police sub inspector Sunil Giri from Panvel City police station. Both the accused have been remanded in police custody till February 4.