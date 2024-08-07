 Start to reconstruct anda cell in Taloja jail | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Start to reconstruct anda cell in Taloja jail

ByYogesh Naik
Aug 07, 2024 09:08 AM IST

State jail department to construct new high-security cell at Taloja Jail in Navi Mumbai as existing one deteriorated; proposal to be sent for approval.

Mumbai: The state jail department has begun its preparations to construct a new high-security cell at Taloja Jail in Navi Mumbai after the existing one, built in 2008, deteriorated and is being pulled down.

HT Image
HT Image

While the cell is called the ‘anda’ cell because of its oblong shape, the one in Taloja jail was unique with a ground plus one structure.

“The Taloja Jail was constructed in 2008, and, shockingly, the whole structure deteriorated so fast,” a senior officer of the jails department said. “Some prisoners called it a security risk. Plasters in some barracks have also fallen, and cracks have appeared, and we have started repairing them. But the anda cell will have to be pulled down fully and reconstructed.’’

The officials mentioned that they will soon send a detailed proposal to Mantralaya and obtain approval from the finance department to build the new cell. The cell can house 26 inmates, and 18 of them were occupying it when it was declared dilapidated. Most of them have been transferred to other prisons, while some are still at Taloja jail.

Gangster Abu Salem, who has been in jail since the 1993 Bombay blasts case, is one of the longest-serving inmates and is now in Nashik. Sachin Waze and Vijay Palande have been transferred to the Thane jail, and the 2011 triple Bomb Blast case accused have been shifted to the barrack of Taloja jail.

Taloja jail has a capacity for 2,124 prisoners but currently houses around 2,900 prisoners. However, the prisoner density is much higher at Arthur Road jail. Following complaints from the jail staff, the PWD deputy engineer inspected the jail, and the executive engineer submitted a report to the court. The office quarters and jail dispensary are also in poor condition.

Start to reconstruct anda cell in Taloja jail
