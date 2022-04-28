State plans to hire new developers to execute stalled slum revamp projects
Approximately 40,000 families in the 520 stalled slum revamp projects across Mumbai may heave a sigh of relief as the Maharashtra government plans to appoint new developers to execute them. The majority of the families are waiting for houses in redeveloped buildings.
“We have removed builders who have not done anything or left the projects halfway. In their place, we will appoint those builders who are financially sound and have the competency to execute the projects,” Housing minister Jitendra Awhad said on Thursday.
“We are seeing that these slum dwellers have vacated their dwellings and are now on roads. The erring builders have failed to provide them rent money and have destroyed their life,” the minister said.
The Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) had in 1996 started a redevelopment scheme. However, it has been dogged by several problems like manipulating the number of slum dwellers, floor space index violation, using coercion to obtain consent, infighting among slum residents, giving false promises, and creating substandard buildings and amenities.
Many are small-time builders who tend to acquire residents’ consent and then sell the project to bigger developers. These small-time builders would give false promises and later take a U-turn causing resentment among slum dwellers.
The Tinaikar committee formed by former chief minister Vilasrao Deshmukh had slammed the SRA scheme as one tailored for the benefit of builders but the state ignored its recommendations.
Meanwhile, speaking at a real estate seminar, Awhad blamed builders for constructing exclusive community enclaves in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. “Builders are responsible for discrimination by saying particular sections are not allowed to buy apartments. They should focus on selling and not be bothered which religion the purchaser belongs to or what they eat. They are destroying the harmony and I will take it up very strongly with the government,” he said.
Groom, kin assaulted, wedding called off
ARA A bridegroom and Groom Sujit Kumar's family members in a village in Bihar's Bhojpur district were injured after they were assaulted by people from the bride's side on Wednesday night, police said. Residents of Patna, his father Tarkeshwar Nath Goswami and brothers Sumit Kumar and Raja Kumar, Groom Sujit Kumar, have been admitted at Ara district hospital for treatment while two other injured are undergoing treatment at a at private nursing home.
13 IAS officers shifted in Bihar
Additional chief secretary (labour resources) Dr Bandana Kinni has been shifted in Bihar state planning board as chief advisor. Tirhut divisional Commissioner Mihir Kumar Singh has been posted as principal secretary, panchayti raj. Health secretary Gorakhnath made new divisional commissioner of Purnia. 2017-batch IAS officer and Jamui DDC Arif Hasan has been shifted to Purnia as municipal commissioner. Similarly, Kaimur DDC Kumar Gourav has been posted as municipal commissioner of Darbhanga.
Man kills ex-wife, daughter, shoots self in Patna
PATNA A man shot dead Rajiv's daughter and former wife before killing himself in Gardanibagh area of Patna on Thursday afternoon, police said. “The two, along with Prabha's mother, were returning from Begusarai after attending a family function when the incident took place,” said a police official. “There are eyewitnesses and we have recorded their statements. We have also obtained CCTV footage of the crime,” said Patna senior superintendent of police MS Dhillon .
ICSE, ISC students find exams straightforward
The students of Class 10 appeared for their history and civics exam and Class 12 their commerce exam. The exams, being conducted by Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations, started from April 25. Gurnoor, a Class 10 student of Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26, said, “ The paper was easy and not lengthy. I finished it half an hour before the allotted 1.5 hours.” The Class-12 students echoed a similar sentiment.
34-year-old man arrested in Badlapur for murder of friend over drunken brawl
A 34-year-old man was arrested for killing The accused, Samsul Haq Gulam Karim, 34's 28-year-old friend and dumping The deceased, Prasad Jinjurkar's body in the bush over a petty drunken brawl. Badlapur police had found the body of the victim on Monday and arrested the accused on Thursday. The deceased, Prasad Jinjurkar, was unemployed for some months. He stayed with his parents and used to go out to party with friends regularly. The accused, Samsul Haq Gulam Karim, 34, was friends with Jinjurkar.
