Status change prompts IIM-Mumbai to get makeover
The ₹1,907-crore revamp plan, which covers the 26-hectare campus on the fringes of Powai lake, will allow the institute to expand, upgrade its courses and, most importantly, improve its ranking among educational institutions in the country
MUMBAI: The lakeside campus of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Mumbai is getting a makeover as part of a rebranding exercise after the institute received IIM status three years ago.
The ₹1,907-crore revamp plan, which covers the 26-hectare campus on the fringes of Powai lake, will allow the institute to expand, upgrade its courses and, most importantly, improve its ranking among educational institutions in the country. IIM-Mumbai is currently ranked sixth among management institutes, according to the National Institute of Ranking Infrastructure (NIRF) under the Union Education Ministry.
Sources aware of the revamp plans say approvals for the campus makeover have largely come through. It is awaiting clearance from the state forest department as 9 hectares of the campus fall under the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) Eco-Sensitive Zone.
IIM-M, formerly the National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE), was set up by the Government of India in 1963, to focus on management education and industrial engineering. Having received IIM status in August 2023, its management is keen to rebrand, upgrading its ageing infrastructure and elevating its academic curriculum consistent with its new identity. Along with its changed status, sources of funding have expanded, with the institute now turning largely to the corporator sector for funds.
Manoj Kumar Tiwari, director, IIM-Mumbai, said, “After being accorded IIM status, we are planning to introduce new undergraduate courses. We currently have an old campus and have decided to revamp it by demolishing some old structures and rebuilding them. We will also renovate some of the existing structures.”
He said the revamp plan will be rolled out across three and half years to give the campus a brand new look. Of the 26 structures on campus, many will be renovated, while five new ones will be added to expand hostel facilities, accommodation for faculty, research facilities and other academic infrastructure.
Among the structures being demolished are academic and industrial buildings, an industrial PG block, a substation, Gilberth Hall, Vikram Sarabhai Hall, residential buildings, a community hall, laundry building, a post office, a bank, a pump room and gate complex.
A new faculty housing complex will be built to accommodate more than 200 teachers. Teaching staff have been temporarily relocated near Powai Lake. Hostel facilities too are in dire need of expansion. The current hostel capacity is 750-800 students but the institute accommodates 1,200-odd students in double occupancy. A new bungalow for the institute’s director will also be built. Construction of the extension of the Swami Vivekanand Hall building, which is the boys’ hostel, is almost complete.
“We have planned the redevelopment in a way that ongoing academic activities are not disturbed. Construction of the new administrative block is already underway. Once completed, we will demolish the old administrative building and shift to the new one. We are also developing staff quarters and faculty residences,” Tiwari said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAteeq Shaikh
Ateeq Shaikh is a Senior Assistant Editor tracking real estate and infrastructure. With over two decades in journalism, he has reported extensively on topics such as metro rail, infrastructure projects, redevelopment in Mumbai, affordable housing, real estate, environmental issues and public transportation. His data driven stories explain the impact of public policy and large scale infrastructure projects on citizens' lives. His recent detailed report on the government's fireside sale of several real estate parcels in Mumbai or nearly one-fifth of habitable Mumbai triggered a signature campaign by activists and the civil society. This plan also faced pushback from people impacted by the government's decision, which he also reported on. Ateeq was instrumental in getting Mumbai Metro One Private Limited, a Public - Partnership (PPP) project, recognised under the Right to Information Act, the first PPP in India under the transparency law. His consistent campaign on technical issues plaguing the Mumbai Monorail, India's only such transportation system, forced authorities to publicly acknowledge the problems and work towards a permanent fix. Despite multiple attempts by the authorities, the system continues to be a white elephant in Mumbai.Read More
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNiraj Pandit
Niraj Pandit is a journalist based in Mumbai who has spent than two decades working in reporting and editing. He is currently employed by Hindustan Times. At Hindustan Times he focuses on education, higher education, public policy and civic issues in Maharashtra. For years he has covered schools, universities, entrance exams, education reforms and government policies. He has also covered civic and infrastructure topics. Before joining Hindustan Times in 2022 he was with known Marathi newspapers such as Loksatta, Lokmat, and Maharashtra Times. He worked in reporting, editing and newsroom leadership roles. His work has included stories about education, science and technology government operations and public interest topics. He has reported on subjects such as IIT Bombay and the universities, school education, exam reforms and state education policies. His reporting has always aimed to create fact-based stories that make complicated public issues easy to understand.Read More
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