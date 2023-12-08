Man kills 19-year-old for passing objectionable comments about his niece; arrested

The Ghaziabad police on Friday arrested a 26-year-old man and his accomplice for allegedly murdering 19-year-old man who made objectionable comments against prime suspect’s niece during a party on the night of November 29. The two suspects in the custody of Sahibabad police on Friday. (HT Photo)

The police said the suspects killed the victim by slashing his throat and carried his body for about three kilometres on their motorcycle to dump it in river Hindon canal.

The police identified the victim as Nitin Kumar, a resident of Rajiv Colony in Sahibabad, who went missing on November 29.His family on not finding him, filed a missing person complaint to the Sahibabad police on December 2.

The police recovered the body from Hindon canal on December 6 and it was later identified as that of Nitin’s by his family.

The police started a murder probe and arrested two suspects – Shiv Kumar Singh, 26, and his accomplice Bhanu Pratap Singh, 25. Investigators said Shiv Kumar is the uncle of the victim and operates a mobile shop at Mohan Nagar where Bhanu worked as his assistant.

“The two were arrested on the basis of CCTV footage, electronic and manual surveillance. They admitted to murdering Nitin. Nitin earlier operated a mobile shop and shut it down a couple of months ago. Shiv Kumar purchased some material from Nitin and started his new mobile shop. In this regard, he had to return some money and Nitin arrived on the evening of November 29 at Shiv Kumar’s shop to collect the money,” said Rajneesh Kumar Upadhyaya, assistant commissioner of police, Sahibabad.

During the conversation, Nitin asked his uncle to organise a small party and some time later, all three started to have drinks and food at the shop.

“An inebriated Nitin, started talking about his relations with Shiv Kumar’s niece from Agra. When he started revealing objectionable details, an angry Shiv Kumar decided to kill him and slashed his throat with a surgical blade with the help of Bhanu,” the ACP said.

The ACP said the two men carried Nitin’s body on a bike to river Hindon canal in Indirapuram. There, They wrapped a jacket on the body and tied some heavy stones to it and dumped it in the water.

The officials said that investigation led them to the two suspects and they admitted to the murder and also recounted the events that triggered the crime.

The ACP said both Shiv Kumar and his accomplice Bhanu Pratap were arrested under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence).