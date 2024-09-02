Noida: 8 people held for assaulting BJP leader’s son

Noida: Eight people were arrested for assaulting the son of a local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader at his house in Sector 12, Noida on Friday, officers said on Sunday. A senior officer from the Noida police, who did not wish to be named, quashed the leader’s allegation and also stressed that appropriate action was taken following the police complaint. (Representational image)

The suspects, arrested on Saturday night, were identified as Saurabh Chauhan, Kushvender Singh, Deepak Singh, Rohit Shukla, Deepak Chauhan, Sachin Mishra, Sanjay Singh, and Bhole (single name) - all in their 20s.

According to BJP Mandal president Satyanarayan Mahavar, the incident occurred on Friday after two labourers working at their house started quarrelling, and to resolve the issue his son Prashant (single name) intervened.

Hearing the commotion, the suspects partying in an illegal bar near the house arrived and picked up a fight, he alleged.

“But soon, one Saurabh and his friend Kushvender came along with about 15-20 bouncers and started fighting with my son. We informed police and they arrived at the spot but did not act against the perpetrators who kept assaulting my son and my family,” the leader alleged.

The BJP leader in his complaint alleged that one of the attackers was the son of a senior police officer.

However, a senior officer from the Noida police, who did not wish to be named, quashed the allegation, and also stressed that appropriate action was taken following the police complaint.

Police have registered a first information report under sections 352 (breach of peace) and 115 (to cause hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 for assaulting the BJP leader’s son.