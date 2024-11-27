Colour codes, routes fixed for 13,400 registered e-rickshaws ahead of Mahakumbh

For smooth traffic movement across Sangam city during the upcoming Mahakumbh-2025, the regional transport officials have allocated colour codes to e-rickshaws plying on different routes in the city areas. RTO officials said 13,400 registered e-rickshaws in the city have been found suitable for movement and only these will be allowed to ferry passengers. (Pic for representation only)

In a special programme organised at RTO Office on Monday, e-rickshaw drivers were provided with coloured stickers according to their designated routes. The officials also announced the rules and restrictions for the movement of e-rickshaws on different routes.

Regional Transport officer Rajesh Kumar Maurya said 13,400 registered e-rickshaws have been found suitable for movement in the city. The e-rickshaws having complete documents, tax, fitness and insurance will be allowed to move during the Mahakumbh-2025. The roof of the e-rickshaw will be painted as per the colour coding of their designated routes. The e-rickshaw will have a logo of Mahakumbh-2025 and vehicle’s serial number.

Traffic police and RTO staff will ensure that e-rickshaws with the colour coding and Mahakumbh logo move on their defined routes only. RTO will take action against those e-rickshaw drivers who violate the colour code and cross a different route. The e-rickshaws without logo and colour code will be banned by the RTO.

RTO officials said that the step has been taken for ensuring smooth traffic movement in the city and will also provide help to the crores of pilgrims who will reach Prayagraj during the Mahakumbh.

The e-rickshaws registered on address of Jhunsi and Daraganj will move in Jhunsi area from Jiraffe Crossing to Shastri Bridge and will have green roofs.

The e-rickshaws at the address of Naini will have blue colour code and will move in the same area while ferrying passengers upto New and Old Yamuna Bridge.

E-rickshaws at the address of Phaphamau, Teliarganj and Rajapur will move in Phaphamau area from Chandra Shekhar Azad Bridge to Tikonia Crossing and will have yellow colour code.

E-rickshaws registered on the address of Dhumanganj will have red colour code and will move in Bamrauli, Mundera, Jhalwa, Rajruppur and will not go beyond Chauphatka towards the city side.

E-rickshaws registered at the address of Katra, Ashok Nagar, Bairana, Georgetown, Civil Lines, Kalindipuram, Kareli will move in city areas and will have white colour code.