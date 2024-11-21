Menu Explore
Five killed, 15 injured in Yamuna E-way accident

ByHT Correspondent, Agra
Nov 21, 2024 10:06 PM IST

Five killed and 15 injured in a double-decker bus accident on Yamuna Expressway, Aligarh, when it collided with a truck while overtaking.

Five people were killed and 15 injured in a road accident on the Yamuna Expressway within the limits of Tappal police station of Aligarh in the wee hours of Thursday.

The ill-fated bus at the accident site on the Yamuna Expressway on Thursday (HT Photo)
The ill-fated bus at the accident site on the Yamuna Expressway on Thursday (HT Photo)

The mishap took place when a double-decker bus rammed into a truck while overtaking it. The bus coming from NOIDA, was heading towards Azamgarh.

“The accident took place at about 1 am on Thursday when a private double-decker bus was heading towards Azamgarh. It appears that the driver of the bus was overtaking the truck ahead but rammed into it from the side and was badly damaged,” said Shishupal Verma, in-charge Tappal police station, Aligarh district, through which crosses the 165-kilometer-long Yamuna Expressway connecting Agra with NOIDA.

“The injured were admitted to Kailash Hospital in NOIDA. The truck has been seized. Both bus and truck were heading towards Azamgarh and those killed were from Faridabad, Azamgarh and Pratapgarh,” said the SHO, Tappal.

The deceased were identified as Parul Giri, 26, Hansmukh, 37, Aarav (eight months) and two unidentified people died during treatment, Verma said.

Follow Us On