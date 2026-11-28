The Bihar government on Friday notified the establishment of Ramdhari Singh Dinkar University in Begusarai under the Bihar Specialized Universities Act, 2026, paving the way for a new state university to oversee affiliated and constituent higher education institutions in Begusarai and Khagaria districts. Bihar has sanctioned ₹15 crore for staff salaries and identified 15 acres of land for Ramdhari Singh Dinkar University in Begusarai. more

The university will have jurisdiction over all higher education institutions in the two districts, except those affiliated with Kameshwar Singh Darbhanga Sanskrit University (KSDSU), according to a notification issued by higher education secretary Rajiv Raushan.

The university, named after renowned Hindi poet and Rashtrakavi Ramdhari Singh Dinkar, will be headquartered in Begusarai. It will operate from a permanent or temporary campus provided by the state government.

Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary first announced the proposal on July 19, 2026. The Bihar Cabinet approved the establishment of the university on September 23, coinciding with Dinkar Jayanti. The Cabinet also approved the setting up of Bihar’s first women’s university, named after Maa Sita.

The state government has identified 15 acres of land for the new university and sanctioned ₹15 crore towards salaries of its officers and staff. The institution is expected to carry forward Dinkar’s literary legacy and his spirit of national consciousness.

In 2016, the state government had also established Rashtrakavi Ramdhari Singh Dinkar College of Engineering under the Department of Science, Technology and Technical Education. The college is affiliated with Bihar Engineering University.

According to the notification, the new university will become functional from the next academic session. Its establishment will not affect the academic continuity of students already enrolled or the courses they are pursuing.

The demand for a university named after Dinkar has been longstanding and has also figured in electoral discourse in the past.