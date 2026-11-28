A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel detected a knife hidden inside a passenger’s bracelet during security checks at Delhi Airport, officials said. What appeared to be an ordinary accessory concealed a prohibited item that was difficult to spot at a glance. Officials praised the staff’s alertness in catching the cleverly disguised object during screening. A bracelet with a hidden blade. (X/@CISFHQrs)

Taking to X, CISF wrote, “A Bracelet with a Hidden Edge! What Looked Like an Accessory Concealed a Knife.”

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Security teams flagged the recovery to show how everyday items can hide prohibited items. The check took place at the airport screening point.

“At Delhi Airport, CISF personnel detected a concealed small knife (SRI) integrated into a passenger’s bracelet during Security Check on 27 November 2026.”

How did CISF find the knife? The agency explained, “While frisking the passenger, the CISF personnel noticed the unusual bracelet and examined it further, leading to the detection of the integrated knife.”

It added, “The detection is particularly noteworthy as the knife was extremely difficult to identify through visual observation due to its concealment within the bracelet.”

Airport safety depends on alert staff spotting odd items early. Officials praised the team's focus during the check.

“This incident highlights the alertness, vigilance and professional competence of CISF personnel in identifying even cleverly concealed prohibited items during security checks.”

The post accompanied a video that opens to show a seemingly ordinary bracelet that could easily pass for just an accessory. However, as one of the officers forces open a certain part of the bracelet, a hidden blade is exposed.