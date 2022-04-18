Chirag plotting to kill me: Paras
Union food processing minister and Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party president Pashupati Kumar Paras on Monday alleged that his estranged nephew and LJP (Ramvilas) president Chirag Paswan was plotting to kill him and sought protection from union home minister Amit Shah and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar.
Addressing a press conference on Monday, Paras said, “Chirag was behind attack on me at Hajipur recently. When they failed there, I was attacked at the Chauharmal fair organized at Mokama on Saturday with the intention of killing me. But I narrowly escaped.”
The union minister said he had got evidences of the intention behind the attack at Mokama. “Based on this, we have registered an FIR against Chirag Paswan’s close aides Amar Azad and Sanjay Ravidas. Letters have been sent to chief minister Nitish Kumar and Union home minister Amit Shah, demanding a high-level inquiry into these incidents,” Paras said.
The union minister alleged that Chirag Paswan has been conspiring to get him killed for a long time. “I was already apprehensive about it. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has taken up the matter,” he said.
On Saturday, Paras’s vehicle was attacked by some people in Charadih village of Tal area under Ghoswari block of Patna district. Stones, bottles of water and cold drinks were thrown at the vehicle. A scuffle also broke out between two groups after which police had to use mild force to rescue the union minister to safety.
LJP (Ramvilas)’s spokesperson Ashraf Ansari denied the allegations. “It is a laughable allegation. His party’s state unit president Prince Raj said the other day that the protest was against Chirag Paswan and Pashupati Paras is saying something else. The public knows who had conspired against whom,” he said.
LJP had own six seats in the 2019 parliamentary elections. Later, Paras, along with five MPs, rebelled against their leader Chirag Paswan and the party eventually split.
Chirag Paswan, Lok Sabha MP from Jamui, heads LJP (Ramvilas).
-
Covid-19: Maharashtra sees 59 new cases, no death recorded
Maharashtra on Monday recorded 59 new Covid-19 cases, taking its tally to 78,75,904, while the death toll remained unchanged for the third consecutive day at 1,47,827, a health department official said. The fresh addition to the overall statewide coronavirus tally was much lower than 127 reported on Sunday, he pointed out. State health department data showed that Sindhudurg, Jalgaon, Nandurbar, Jalna, Hingoli, Osmanabad, Washim, Yavatmal, Bhandara, Buldhana and Wardha districts have zero active cases.
-
World Liver Day: SGPGIMS to conduct awareness session, honour liver donors
Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) in collaboration with the departments of Hepatology, Gastroenterology and Surgical Gastroenterology will conduct a one-day awareness session on World Liver Day on April 19. Dr UC Ghoshal, HoD, Gastroenterology, SGPGIMS, will edify the gathering followed by Dr Anita Saxena, Nephrology. Internationally acclaimed Hepatologist from PGIMER, Chandigarh, prof Dhiman, who is director of SGPGIMS, will also share sGPGIMS director Prof Radha Krishna Dhiman's thoughts.
-
Covid: UP govt makes wearing of mask compulsory in 6 NCR districts, Lucknow
The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday made it compulsory for people to wear a face mask in public places in capital Lucknow and six NCR districts amid a rise in Covid cases in some adjoining states, an official said. Keeping this in mind, the government has made use of masks mandatory in public places in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Baghpat as well as capital Lucknow, an official spokesperson said here.
-
LMC starts drive to promote digital transactions among street vendors
The Lucknow Municipal Corporation is conducting special camps for street vendors in all the 8 municipal zones and main markets of the city wherein they are given training in doing digital transactions as well as how to keep their accounts safe from fraudsters. The camps, which began from April 14 and continue till first week of May, started on the directives of the urban development department.
-
Delhi sees marginal dip in daily Covid tally with 501 cases, no deaths reported
Delhi on Monday reported a marginal dip in Covid-19 cases, the government health bulletin reported. The national capital reported 501 cases in the last 24 hours, while no deaths were reported due to the virus. However, the positivity rate increased to 7.72 per cent, the bulletin read. With this, the total number of covid-19 cases now stands at 18,69,051. The total deaths due to Covid-19 stands at 26,160.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics