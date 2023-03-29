‘I never comment on...’: Nitish Kumar on Rahul Gandhi’s LS disqualification

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said that he has never commented on any court ruling when asked for his response to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from the Lok Sabha following his conviction and two-year sentence by a court in Gujarat’s Surat in a criminal defamation case. Bihar chief minister and Janata Dal-United (JD-U) leader Nitish Kumar. (HT File Photo)

“I have been running the government for 17 years. There are many cases. But never commented on the court’s decision and will not comment further. I only say that the probe should be done in the best possible way,” said Kumar in state Capital, Patna on the sidelines of a function organised to celebrate Samrat Ashok’s birth anniversary.

“My people (referring to Janata Dal-United members of Parliament and Legislative Assembly) are with them (Opposition)… they speak in their favour,” he said trying to dispel rumours that the JD-U was toeing a different line on the issue.

On Friday, members of the ruling Mahagathbandhan (GA) in Bihar, including JD (U) legislators, staged a march inside the Vidhan Sabha premises to protest against Gandhi’s disqualification.

On forging an Opposition unity ahead of the 2024 Parliament elections, Kumar said, “I am waiting. I went to Delhi twice and met all opposition leaders including those from the Congress. I am waiting. If more and more opposition parties unite, it will be good for all.” He added that Opposition unity was his aim.

In February, while addressing the national convention of the CPI (ML) in Patna, Kumar had said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would go below 100 seats in Parliament if the Congress listens to him and appealed to the Congress leadership to make a formal announcement of Opposition unity as soon as possible to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Congress leader and former Union minister Salman Kurshid was also present on the stage. “As you (Salman Khurshid) are here I would like to send a message to your leadership to make a decision as soon as possible. Call the meeting and take the decision, where and with whom you want to contest the Lok Sabha poll. .... Take the decision as soon as possible,” Kumar said.

He reiterated the same demand at GA Purnia rally on February 25.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON