Patna boy secures 99.92% in JEE (Main) phase 1

PATNA: A 17-year-old boy from Patna has secured 99.92% in the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2023, the results of which were declared on Monday.

Ayush Kumar Singh, who scored the percentile in his first attempt gave credit for his good marks to his parents and family.

“I took admission in a two-year classroom programme in online mode and prepared from my home. The online classroom helped me to prepare strategy and practice. Now, I have to work hard to score the best in the JEE Advance exam,” he said.

At present, Singh is also preparing for Class 12 board exams. He had scored 97.5% in Class 10 examinations in 2021.

Singh aspires to study at one of the best Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and pursue BTech in computer sciences.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) held JEE Main Phase 1 from January 24 to February 1. More than 8.23 lakh candidates appeared for the examination across the country.