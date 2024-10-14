Gold valued at 4.47 crores seized by DRI 

Officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Pune apprehended a bus transporting illegal gold from Mumbai to Pune for further disposal. The action was taken on Saturday at Talegaon toll plaza. According to the DRI, a total of 5,918 gm of gold valued at ₹4.47 Cr was seized along with ₹22 lakh purported to be sales proceeds from smuggling. A detailed search of the carrier resulted in the recovery of two pouches having 16 egg-shaped capsules of gold in paste form, the DRI stated. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

All 4 accused have been arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act, of 1962.

In follow-up actions, the supplier, his accomplice and the receiver were apprehended in Mumbai and Pune respectively. All 4 accused accepted the smuggled nature of the gold and that they had been operating as an organised gold smuggling syndicate.