Monday, Oct 14, 2024
New Delhi
Gold valued at 4.47 crores seized by DRI 

ByNadeem Inamdar
Oct 14, 2024 07:02 AM IST

DRI Pune seized 5,918 gm of illegal gold valued at ₹4.47 Cr from a bus at Talegaon toll plaza, arresting 4 accused involved in smuggling.

Officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Pune apprehended a bus transporting illegal gold from Mumbai to Pune for further disposal. The action was taken on Saturday at Talegaon toll plaza. According to the DRI, a total of 5,918 gm of gold valued at 4.47 Cr was seized along with 22 lakh purported to be sales proceeds from smuggling.  

A detailed search of the carrier resulted in the recovery of two pouches having 16 egg-shaped capsules of gold in paste form, the DRI stated.  (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
All 4 accused have been arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act, of 1962. A detailed search of the carrier resulted in the recovery of two pouches having 16 egg-shaped capsules of gold in paste form, the DRI stated. 

In follow-up actions, the supplier, his accomplice and the receiver were apprehended in Mumbai and Pune respectively. All 4 accused accepted the smuggled nature of the gold and that they had been operating as an organised gold smuggling syndicate. 

Follow Us On