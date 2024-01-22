Keep hospitals open on Monday: Doctors association

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Alliance of Doctors for Ethical Healthcare (ADEH) has asked that all hospitals remain open on Monday, January 22, even as many government offices are shut on the occasion of Pran Pratishtha of Ayodhya Ram Temple. When any hospital shuts down, suddenly it’s challenging for patients as medical service is a humanitarian cause, doctors say. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The statement said “We are dismayed at the sudden announcement that on January 22, 2024, on the occasion of Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla, hospitals have been asked to remain shut. When any hospital shuts down, suddenly it’s challenging for patients as medical service is a humanitarian cause. Such a directive from the government is against medical ethics per se. At a personal level, anyone could take off to participate in the event if he or she wishes so (SIC),” the statement read.

Dr Arun Gadre of ADEH, said, “We the doctors concerned, appeal to the government to keep the hospitals open and let them function normally to serve the people who need medical care. We also request the government to think of keeping all religious events as an optional holiday instead of a general holiday henceforth.