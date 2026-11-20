Pune: A Pune court on Thursday rejected the anticipatory bail application of a man accused of playing a key role in a racket that allegedly cheated job aspirants by promising them employment in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) through forged appointment letters bearing signatures of senior civic officials.

Additional Sessions Judge SR Pawar rejected the plea of Sandeep Vishwanath Urit, observing that the allegations were serious and his custodial interrogation was necessary.

According to the prosecution, the racket had been operating since March 2022, with accused persons allegedly forging signatures of senior civic officials and issuing fake appointment letters in exchange for money. The case was registered at Shivajinagar Police Station on July 18, 2026, under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The prosecution told the court that 35 victims had approached the police and the alleged fraud amounted to ₹12.50 crore. It further alleged that Urit had collected ₹12.50 crore, either in cash or through other persons’ bank accounts, and administered a social media group involving victims and co-accused persons.

Opposing the plea, the prosecution said his custodial interrogation was necessary to establish the flow and utilisation of the money and uncover his alleged role in the racket.

Defence advocate NG Nidhalkar argued that Urit was not named in the FIR, had not received money in his bank account and had cooperated with the investigation. He also claimed that the accused himself was a victim and pointed out that co-accused Namita Bansode had been granted ad-interim relief.

The court noted that Urit’s earlier anticipatory bail application had been rejected on September 10 and that no substantial change in circumstances justified reconsideration. It also noted that the investigation into his alleged role remained incomplete and rejected his plea.