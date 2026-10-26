Sinhagad event sparks criticism; forest nod did not cover fort steps

A cycling event held at Sinhagad fort on Sunday, October 25, has sparked criticism after videos of participants riding down the historic stone steps went viral on social media, raising concerns over how permissions are obtained by organisers and how sporting activities at heritage sites are regulated. Videos of participants cycling down the fort steps raised questions whether the activity extended beyond the area for which permission was granted. (VIDEO GRAB)

In this case, the forest department which granted permission for the event along the hill and trekking route, has clarified that its approval did not cover the fort premises or historic steps that fall under the jurisdiction of the state archaeology department.

The archaeology department, meanwhile, has confirmed that it did not grant permission for the event. Reportedly, the private group organising the cycling event had approached the forest department stating that more than 20 contestants from other countries would be participating in the race as part of an initiative to promote cycling culture. However, videos of participants cycling down the fort steps raised questions whether the activity extended beyond the area for which permission was granted.

Range forest officer Manoj Barbole said, “The forest department issued permission for the event, but it was limited to the hill area and trekking route. No permission was issued for the fort area, particularly the steps, as this part falls under the archaeology department.”

Vilas Wahane, assistant director, Directorate of Archaeology and Museums, Maharashtra, said, “There was no permission granted by the archaeology department for the said event.” If at all, the clarifications have brought to the fore the nature of coordination between the two departments. Sinhagad fort, on the outskirts of Pune, is a historically significant site associated with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the Maratha rule; and attracts trekkers, tourists and history enthusiasts alike.

The videos of participants riding down the historic steps have prompted some to question why organisations undertaking conservation and cleanliness drives require multiple permissions while sporting events get away with extending into fort premises.

Nishant Mavale, a resident, said, “There are many organisations that work towards the conservation and cleanliness of the fort at their own expense. However, even for such a noble cause, they require several permissions from the authorities. How, then, are such events being organised at the fort? How can authorities such as the forest department and archaeology department ignore this issue?”

Another resident, Prashant Dhane, said that forts hold deep historical and emotional significance for people who revere Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his legacy. “Forts are sacred places for many of us who believe in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s bravery. Such events should not be held at the fort premises,” Dhane said.

The incident has renewed concerns over the regulation of recreational and sporting activities at heritage sites where administrative responsibilities are divided between government departments. Residents have called for better coordination between departments, clearer guidelines for sporting events at historical sites, and stricter monitoring to ensure that organisers adhere to permissions granted to them.