Work on ramp from Pashan to Kothrud completed

Giving a major relief to commuters travelling from Chandni Chowk, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) completed the work of the ramp starting from Pashan side and going towards Kothrud. The ramp is likely to be operational for the public on Friday.

Sanjay Kadam, NHAI Pune project director said, “Earlier the service road work in front of the Shrungeri Math was completed, followed by the completion of Ramp No. 6 coming from Bavdhan going towards Satara. Now, the ramp from Pashan to Kothrud is also done. We will likely start operations on Friday.”

Amit Kamble, a commuter said, “I commute daily via Chandni Chow. There are drastic changes in the traffic situation after the old bridge was demolished and new service roads and ramps have become operational. Now we can cruise through the area. The traffic congestion will be completely eliminated after the construction of the new bridge.”