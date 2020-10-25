Delayed Mahakumbh work to be monitored through CCTVs

dehradun

Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 17:43 IST

The Kumbh Mela administration has decided to install closed-circuit television cameras (CCTV) cameras at all the major construction sites for Mahakumbh 2021. The decision has been taken in order to monitor the construction work that is still pending while the time is running out -- only three months are left of this year and the mela is set to begin in January 2021.

According to officials, monitoring through CCTVs will assist them in ensuring time-bound completion of the work. They said some sites had reported slow pace of work and laxity by those involved in construction work. In this regard, a monitoring committee has been set up to assess, monitor and check the progress of all Kumbh-related work. The committee reports on a daily basis to the mela administration officer in-charge.

Mela officer in-charge Deepak Rawat has routinely been inspecting the construction sites to gauge the progress of the works.

“On sites where construction work has not been found satisfactory, directives have been given to carry out work under the closed-circuit cameras, so that these can be monitored virtually. By December-end, we have to ensure all permanent nature work gets completed. Through on-site physical and virtual monitoring, we are assessing the progress of Kumbh project,” said Rawat, while inspecting Sukhi rivulet, where construction of a 44-metre-long bridge is going on at Bhoopatwala.

Meanwhilem public work department secretary R Sudhanshu has assured that there will be no compromise on the quality of work.

The Mela administration had sought additional time from the Irrigation department of Uttar Pradesh to extend the Ganga canal closure from a fortnight to a month this year. Ganga canal closure from October 14-November 15 has expedited the construction work. Also, the nodal agencies are working in two shifts to meet the deadline.

Photo caption: Kumbh work underway at a bridge site in Kankhal, Haridwar HT PHOTO.