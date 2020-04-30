Another CISF constable tests positive for coronavirus

delhi

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 23:17 IST

A 34-year-old Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday. The constable was sent All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, for treatment. Senior CISF officers said the constable, who was attached with Delhi Metro’s Quick Response Team (QRT) and was only involved in administrative work, had been living in isolation for the past ten days. 12 CISF personnel who were in touch with him have been sent to CISF’s quarantine facility in Narela.

According to the officers, the constable used to live in the CISF barracks in Rithala. He wasn’t feeling well for the past ten days, but had shown no symptoms of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), they said.

“As a precautionary step, for the past ten days he had been staying in an isolation facility built within the same premises. He decided to get himself tested for Covid-19 on Wednesday. As soon as his reports declared him positive for coronavirus, he was shifted to AIIMS, Delhi. His family has been informed and 12 other personnel who came in touch with him recently were sent to CISF’s quarantine facility in Narela,” a senior CISF officer, who did not wish to be named, said.

This is the second case of coronavirus reported from CISF in Delhi. Earlier, on April 23, a CISF constable who was posted at the Delhi airport tested positive for the virus. He was sent to AIIMS, Jhajjar for treatment.