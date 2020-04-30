e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 30, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Another CISF constable tests positive for coronavirus

Another CISF constable tests positive for coronavirus

delhi Updated: Apr 30, 2020 23:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A 34-year-old Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday. The constable was sent All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, for treatment. Senior CISF officers said the constable, who was attached with Delhi Metro’s Quick Response Team (QRT) and was only involved in administrative work, had been living in isolation for the past ten days. 12 CISF personnel who were in touch with him have been sent to CISF’s quarantine facility in Narela.

According to the officers, the constable used to live in the CISF barracks in Rithala. He wasn’t feeling well for the past ten days, but had shown no symptoms of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), they said.

“As a precautionary step, for the past ten days he had been staying in an isolation facility built within the same premises. He decided to get himself tested for Covid-19 on Wednesday. As soon as his reports declared him positive for coronavirus, he was shifted to AIIMS, Delhi. His family has been informed and 12 other personnel who came in touch with him recently were sent to CISF’s quarantine facility in Narela,” a senior CISF officer, who did not wish to be named, said.

This is the second case of coronavirus reported from CISF in Delhi. Earlier, on April 23, a CISF constable who was posted at the Delhi airport tested positive for the virus. He was sent to AIIMS, Jhajjar for treatment.

top news
India working on plans to repatriate citizens stranded abroad post-lockdown
India working on plans to repatriate citizens stranded abroad post-lockdown
In Centre’s 2-page order on letting migrants travel, there is 1 operative word
In Centre’s 2-page order on letting migrants travel, there is 1 operative word
PM Modi meets ministers to discuss investment, booster for economy expected
PM Modi meets ministers to discuss investment, booster for economy expected
India takes on Pak for ‘disinformation campaign’ at UN human rights body
India takes on Pak for ‘disinformation campaign’ at UN human rights body
Reliance Jio’s JioMeet is now live: All you need to know
Reliance Jio’s JioMeet is now live: All you need to know
Haryana government slams brakes on plans to buy new vehicles
Haryana government slams brakes on plans to buy new vehicles
‘Come back na papa’: Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima gets emotional
‘Come back na papa’: Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima gets emotional
Migrant movement: States demand special trains and what’s next l HT Debates
Migrant movement: States demand special trains and what’s next l HT Debates
trending topics
Rishi Kapoor diesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 state tallyIndia EconomyCovid-19 CasesCovid-19 UpdateRishi Kapoor passes awayRishi Kapoor deadRishi Kapoor Viral VideoIrrfan KhanRishi Kapoor Funeral Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news